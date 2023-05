NAP

Kelso - 15:35 - Bythesametoken

No. 2 Bythesametoken (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Ross O'Sullivan, Ireland

Jockey: Robert Dunne

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 119

Bythesametoken was inconsistent over fences in Ireland last season, but he shaped as if back in form when runner-up at Wexford on his return to hurdling in March and he produced a better effort when filling the same position in a competitive event at Ayr last month.

Bythesametoken shaped really well at Ayr, running on strongly after the last, and he still looks fairly treated after edging up a couple of pounds.

NEXT BEST

Kelso - 16:05 - Rae des Champs

No. 1 Rae Des Champs (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Dylan Johnston

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 107

Rae des Champs failed to land a telling blow when upped in trip to around three miles at Newcastle last time but she wasn't seen to best effect in that steadily-run contest and is worth another chance over a staying distance.

She had been shaping as if she would improve for a step up in trip and the way she kept on last time from an unfavourable position reinforced the view there is more to come granted a stamina test.