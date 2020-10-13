US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keenland on Wednesday

Feisty Bird tough

Race 3 19:12 Keenland - Feisty Bird

Feisty Bird is my idea of the winner of this $15k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished an excellent second in a $50k claimer at Gulfstream Park in February. He ran on well in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner. Trainer Mike Maker claimed him off that effort, and has not been seen since. He has been working steadily since mid-August, and put in a strong piece of work four days ago. Maker drops him sharply for this which is a positive move. Top Jockey Tyler Gaffalione has the riding assignment and a big effort is expected. Anything around his Morning Line of [4.0] will do.

Oak Room to graduate

Race 8 21:57 Keenland - Oak Room

Oak Room should go close in this $15k maiden claimer on the main track.

This well related colt finished down the field in a $50k maiden claimer at Churchill Downs last month. He was well placed at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. This was his first run in almost four months and may have needed it. Trainer Ron Moquett has decided to drop him aggressively, and a much-improved effort is on the cards. This looks like a competitive race for the level so BSP is recommended.