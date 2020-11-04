US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from the Breeders' Cup at Keenland Day 1 Friday

Golden Pal Golden chance

Race 6 19:30 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint - Golden Pal

Golden Pal should get us off to a good start in this turf sprint.

This Uncle Mo colt was most impressive when winning a Stakes race at Saratoga in August. He bounced out of the stalls and quickly built up a commanding lead to win with any amount in hand. He had previously finished an excellent second to The Lir Jet in the Norfolk at Ascot which reads well in the context of this race.

No. 14 (14) Golden Pal (Usa) Trainer: Wesley A. Ward, USA

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

He is drawn on the wide outside, but should be able to clear the field with his dazzling early speed. At present he is trading at 2.962/1 which is about right.

Mutasaabeq for Pletcher

Race 7 20:10 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf - Mutasaabeq

I am going to take a chance with Mutasaabeq in this interesting mile contest.

This well related colt beat Abarta in the Grade 2 Bourbon over this course last month. He made a huge move on the home turn and powered home to win easily.

No. 6 (6) Mutasaabeq (Usa) Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher, USA

Jockey: Luis Saez

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

This was his debut on the turf, but has cracked heads with some of the best two-year- olds in America. This is one of the toughest races of the meeting, but is the big improver and is well worth an interest at BSP.

Dayoutoftheoffice to deliver for Hamm

Race 8 20:50 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies - Dayoutoftheoffice

Dayoutoftheoffice should make her presence felt in this fascinating contest on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when winning the Grade 1 Frizette at Belmont Park last month. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and was driven right out to score decisively.

No. 3 (3) Dayoutoftheoffice (Usa) Trainer: Timothy E. Hamm, USA

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Trainer Tin Hamm has done a wonderful job with this daughter of Into Mischief and clearly has a lot more to offer. She has a super attitude and will not go down without a fight. She will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Plum Ali a tasty dish

Race 9 21:30 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf - Plum Ali

Plum Ali should go close at a decent price in this high class event.

This filly was impressive when winning the Grade 2 Miss Grillo at Belmont Park last month. She struck the front in the home straight and pulled clear to win with plenty in hand.

No. 4 (4) Plum Ali (Usa) Trainer: Christophe Clement, USA

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

She is now unbeaten in three starts and can give trainer Christophe Clement a much overdue first Breeders' Cup win. She ticks a lot of boxes and the gifted Joel Rosario will give her every assistance from the saddle. Anything around 8.07/1 will do.

Jackie's Warrior out on his own

Race 10 22:15 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile - Jackie's Warrior

Jackie's Warrior should go very close in this mouthwatering contest.

This smart colt is unbeaten in four starts this year and was most impressive when beating Reinvestment Risk in the Champagne at Belmont last month. He made all the running and pulled clear inside the final furlong to win going away.

No. 7 (7) Jackie's Warrior (Usa) Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen, USA

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

This was the best two-year-old performance of the year. He has a huge stride which gives him an advantage from the gate. Trainer Steve Asmussen had done a magnificent job with him and is the horse to beat. At present he is trading at 2.568/5 which is more than fair.