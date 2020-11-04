- Trainer: Wesley A. Ward, USA
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from the Breeders' Cup at Keenland Day 1 Friday
Nick Shiambouros previews the first day of action from the Breeders' Cup at Keenland on Friday...
Back Jackie’s Warrior Race 10 at 2.568/5 in the 22:15 at Keenland
Golden Pal Golden chance
Race 6 19:30 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint - Golden Pal
Golden Pal should get us off to a good start in this turf sprint.
This Uncle Mo colt was most impressive when winning a Stakes race at Saratoga in August. He bounced out of the stalls and quickly built up a commanding lead to win with any amount in hand. He had previously finished an excellent second to The Lir Jet in the Norfolk at Ascot which reads well in the context of this race.
He is drawn on the wide outside, but should be able to clear the field with his dazzling early speed. At present he is trading at 2.962/1 which is about right.
Mutasaabeq for Pletcher
Race 7 20:10 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf - Mutasaabeq
I am going to take a chance with Mutasaabeq in this interesting mile contest.
This well related colt beat Abarta in the Grade 2 Bourbon over this course last month. He made a huge move on the home turn and powered home to win easily.
This was his debut on the turf, but has cracked heads with some of the best two-year- olds in America. This is one of the toughest races of the meeting, but is the big improver and is well worth an interest at BSP.
Dayoutoftheoffice to deliver for Hamm
Race 8 20:50 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies - Dayoutoftheoffice
Dayoutoftheoffice should make her presence felt in this fascinating contest on the main track.
This filly put in a much improved effort when winning the Grade 1 Frizette at Belmont Park last month. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and was driven right out to score decisively.
Trainer Tin Hamm has done a wonderful job with this daughter of Into Mischief and clearly has a lot more to offer. She has a super attitude and will not go down without a fight. She will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.
Plum Ali a tasty dish
Race 9 21:30 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf - Plum Ali
Plum Ali should go close at a decent price in this high class event.
This filly was impressive when winning the Grade 2 Miss Grillo at Belmont Park last month. She struck the front in the home straight and pulled clear to win with plenty in hand.
She is now unbeaten in three starts and can give trainer Christophe Clement a much overdue first Breeders' Cup win. She ticks a lot of boxes and the gifted Joel Rosario will give her every assistance from the saddle. Anything around 8.07/1 will do.
Jackie's Warrior out on his own
Race 10 22:15 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile - Jackie's Warrior
Jackie's Warrior should go very close in this mouthwatering contest.
This smart colt is unbeaten in four starts this year and was most impressive when beating Reinvestment Risk in the Champagne at Belmont last month. He made all the running and pulled clear inside the final furlong to win going away.
This was the best two-year-old performance of the year. He has a huge stride which gives him an advantage from the gate. Trainer Steve Asmussen had done a magnificent job with him and is the horse to beat. At present he is trading at 2.568/5 which is more than fair.
