To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from the Breeders' Cup at Keenland Day 1 Friday

Jackie's Warrior Keenland
Today's best bet Jackie's Warrior runs at Keenland

Nick Shiambouros previews the first day of action from the Breeders' Cup at Keenland on Friday...

"Trainer Steve Asmussen had done a magnificent job with him and is the horse to beat"

Back Jackie’s Warrior Race 10 at 2.568/5 in the 22:15 at Keenland

Golden Pal Golden chance

Race 6 19:30 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint - Golden Pal

Golden Pal should get us off to a good start in this turf sprint.

This Uncle Mo colt was most impressive when winning a Stakes race at Saratoga in August. He bounced out of the stalls and quickly built up a commanding lead to win with any amount in hand. He had previously finished an excellent second to The Lir Jet in the Norfolk at Ascot which reads well in the context of this race.

He is drawn on the wide outside, but should be able to clear the field with his dazzling early speed. At present he is trading at 2.962/1 which is about right.

Mutasaabeq for Pletcher

Race 7 20:10 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf - Mutasaabeq

I am going to take a chance with Mutasaabeq in this interesting mile contest.

This well related colt beat Abarta in the Grade 2 Bourbon over this course last month. He made a huge move on the home turn and powered home to win easily.

This was his debut on the turf, but has cracked heads with some of the best two-year- olds in America. This is one of the toughest races of the meeting, but is the big improver and is well worth an interest at BSP.

Dayoutoftheoffice to deliver for Hamm

Race 8 20:50 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies - Dayoutoftheoffice

Dayoutoftheoffice should make her presence felt in this fascinating contest on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when winning the Grade 1 Frizette at Belmont Park last month. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and was driven right out to score decisively.

Trainer Tin Hamm has done a wonderful job with this daughter of Into Mischief and clearly has a lot more to offer. She has a super attitude and will not go down without a fight. She will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Plum Ali a tasty dish

Race 9 21:30 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf - Plum Ali

Plum Ali should go close at a decent price in this high class event.

This filly was impressive when winning the Grade 2 Miss Grillo at Belmont Park last month. She struck the front in the home straight and pulled clear to win with plenty in hand.

She is now unbeaten in three starts and can give trainer Christophe Clement a much overdue first Breeders' Cup win. She ticks a lot of boxes and the gifted Joel Rosario will give her every assistance from the saddle. Anything around 8.07/1 will do.

Jackie's Warrior out on his own

Race 10 22:15 Keenland Breeders' Cup Juvenile - Jackie's Warrior

Jackie's Warrior should go very close in this mouthwatering contest.

This smart colt is unbeaten in four starts this year and was most impressive when beating Reinvestment Risk in the Champagne at Belmont last month. He made all the running and pulled clear inside the final furlong to win going away.

This was the best two-year-old performance of the year. He has a huge stride which gives him an advantage from the gate. Trainer Steve Asmussen had done a magnificent job with him and is the horse to beat. At present he is trading at 2.568/5 which is more than fair.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Golden Pal Race 6 at 2.962/1 in the 19:30 at Keenland
Back Mutasaabeq Race 7 at BSP in the 20:10 at Keenland
Back Dayoutoftheoffice Race 8 at BSP in the 20:50 at Keenland
Back Plum Ali Race 9 at 8.07/1 in the 21:30 at Keenland
Back Jackie’s Warrior Race 10 at 2.568/5 in the 22:15 at Keenland

Keenl (US) 6th Nov (R6 5f Grd2)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mighty Gurkha
Windy City Red
Lipizzaner
County Final
Cowan
Ubettabelieveit
Momos
Amanzi Yimpilo
After Five
Bodenheimer
Into The Sunrise
Dirty Dangle
Second Of July
Golden Pal
Blame The Booze
Gypsy King
Trade Deal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Keenl (US) 6th Nov (R7 1m Grd1)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 8.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sealiway
New Mandate
Abarta
Public Sector
Cadillac
Mutasaabeq
Fire At Will
Outadore
Battleground
Ebeko
Gretzky The Great
Go Athletico
Devilwala
The Lir Jet
Barrister Tom
Harlan Estate
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Keenl (US) 6th Nov (R8 1m Grd1)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 8.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Simply Ravishing
Vequist
Dayoutoftheoffice
Thoughtfully
Girl Daddy
Crazy Beautiful
Princess Noor
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Keenl (US) 6th Nov (R9 1m Grd1)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 9.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Oodnadatta
Miss Amulet
Alda
Plum Ali
Aunt Pearl
Nazuna
Tetragonal
Mother Earth
Madone
Campanelle
Royal Approval
Spanish Loveaffair
Union Gables
Editor At Large
Invincible Gal
Snowfall
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Keenl (US) 6th Nov (R10 1m Grd1)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 10.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Camp Hope
King Fury
Reinvestment Risk
Likeable
Essential Quality
Keepmeinmind
Jackies Warrior
Classier
Sittin On Go
Dreamers Disease
Next
Hot Rod Charlie
Rombauer
Calibrate
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles