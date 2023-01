NAP

Post Chaise - 16:00 Huntingdon

Post Chaise was steadily progressive over hurdles and he made a pleasing start over fences at Hereford earlier in the month, jumping well on his way to a three-and-a-half-length success. An 8 lb rise in the weights demands more but Post Chaise is still relatively unexposed as a stayer and as a chaser, and he left the impression at Hereford that he had a bit in hand. He can take another step forward.

No. 3 Post Chaise (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 97

NEXT BEST

Sheldon - 14:15 Huntingdon

Sheldon, an impressive winner on his chasing debut at Stratford in October, was let down by his jumping on his next couple of outings (he fell at Hereford and Lingfield), but he got back on track in good style at Exeter on New Year's Day to justify support. There was nothing wrong with his jumping at Exeter and a 4 lb rise for that cosy two-and-a-quarter-length success looks fair. He's now won both of his completed starts over fences and could still have a bit more to offer in this sphere.

No. 1 Sheldon (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 121

EACH-WAY

Whizz Kid - 15:25 Huntingdon

Whizz Kid was not one of the four runners who completed in an attritional edition of the Lanzarote Hurdle last time, but he shaped with more encouragement than being pulled-up would suggest as he was up there for most of the way before the testing conditions told late on. Whizz Kid would probably stay two and a half miles when there's less of an emphasis on stamina, but this drop back in trip to two miles will do him no harm and he appeals as being on a handy mark after being eased another 2 lb since his Lanzarote effort. His trainer, Richard Newland, has also been among the winners of late and Whizz Kid looks to have a fair bit in his favour.