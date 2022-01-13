Huntingdon Racing Tips: Frere d'Armes can build on promising debut

NAP: Frere d'Armes is one to follow

Frere d'Armes - 13:30 Huntingdon

Frere d'Armes was well backed and duly shaped with plenty of encouragement when filling the runner-up spot on his hurdling debut at Ludlow three weeks ago, making the promising Balco Coastal work hard for his victory as the first two pulled a long way clear of the rest. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up and the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is open to more improvement with that experience under his belt. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for Frere d'Armes to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt before stepping up in grade.

No. 3 Frere D'armes (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.86 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Kotmask could be useful

Kotmask - 14:30 Huntingdon

After finishing fifth on his only start for Gabriel Leenders in France last summer, Kotmask showed improved form to make a winning debut in Britain at Fontwell last month. A strong pace set by runner-up Boulette soon strung the field out and Kotmask responded well once leading at the last to draw 12 lengths clear by the line. His stable won that same race with the useful Nassalam last season and Kotmask looks sure to progress himself. That should put him right in the mix here for Moore, who also won this race with Chris Pea Green back in 2013.

No. 3 Kotmask (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Loud As Lions can roar on return

Loud As Lions - 15:30 Huntingdon

Loud As Lions showed fair form over fences a couple of seasons ago, winning at Hereford before bouncing back from a couple of lesser efforts with a career best to get his head back in front over this course and distance in February 2020. His subsequent absence suggests he hasn't been the easiest to train, but it's easy to make the case for him from a handicapping perspective, still only 2 lb higher in the weights than when winning in dominant fashion on his final appearance. It will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour on his belated return (had wind surgery during his spell on the sidelines).