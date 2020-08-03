Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Naas on Monday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Irish stalls
There is Flat racing from Naas on Monday
Timeform identify three horses worth backing at Naas on Monday...

"He makes plenty of appeal off the same mark..."

Timeform on Mohtarrif

Choice And Chance - 14:05 Naas

There were plenty of positives to glean from Choice And Chance's debut third at the Curragh where she travelled notably well throughout the race, leaving the impression that this drop in trip would't be an issue. Improvement is on the cards and she gets the nod ahead of another promising type in Charmed. Limerick winner Giorgio Vasari has claims, while Ginato should do better in time.

So Wonderful - 16:35 Naas

So Wonderful perhaps isn't one for maximum faith after getting turned over at short odds at Gowran last time, but she sets a lofty standard here, and really ought to be capable of winning a race like this, while the addition of blinkers could help her to get the job done. The well-bred Ediyva showed plenty to work on when fourth on her Leopardstown debut last autumn and should improve, while Sister Lola was runner-up on her debut.

Mohtarrif - 17:35 Naas

Mohtarrif was disappointing on his first two starts for this yard, but took a step firmly back in the right direction when a strong-finishing third at Leopardstown where he was caught further back than ideal. He makes plenty of appeal off the same mark and can get the better of Lord Park, who improved when making his handicap debut at the Curragh, along with Bardo Contiguo, who shaped well at Galway last week.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Naas 3rd Aug (7f Mdn)

Monday 3 August, 4.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
So Wonderful
Bounce The Blues
Soineanta
Ediyva
Chasing The Dawn
Gulf Of Aidan
Truth Prevails
Sister Lola
Majestic Matriarch
Eala Dubh
Pinch A Penny
Rosie Jo
Stormy Jenn
Miombo
Eye Of The Dragon
Bella Regina
Bet slip

Naas 3rd Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Monday 3 August, 5.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lord Park
Mohtarrif
Bardo Contiguo
Simply True
Ally Cay
Awaasef
The Alpha Man
Inside Intel
Royal Admiral
Loingseoir
Storm Elza
Magi Gal
Airlift
Early Bright
Mothers Approach
Jazzelle
Bet slip

TF Tips,

