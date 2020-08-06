- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday...
"...starts out in handicaps on a very fair mark judged on the pick of his form over hurdles..."
Timeform on Shanroe
Thundering Nights - 14:30 Leopardstown
Thundering Nights took another step forward after nine months off when second on her handicap debut at the Curragh, only losing out late on to a well-supported rival who had race fitness on his side. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, she is a confident selection to get her head back in front. Cerro Bayo could be the one to give the selection most to think about after being beaten a little over two lengths in a Group 2 at the Curragh last time, leaving Amma Grace to complete the shortlist.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|Curragh
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|9st 10lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|14
|28/10/19
|Galway
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 73y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|26
|14/10/19
|Gowran Park
|4/14
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|55
|29/09/19
|Curragh
|16/23
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|30.79
Pondus - 15:00 Leopardstown
Pondus was value for extra when resuming winning ways in a listed event at Roscommon last month, overcoming unfavourable circumstances (would have benefited from a stronger gallop) to land the spoils comfortably by two and a quarter lengths. That was just his second start for Joseph O'Brien (formerly trained by James Fanshawe) and his third over this sort of trip, so it would be no surprise if he found further improvement to take this step up in grade in his stride. Nickajack Cave rates an obvious danger after his win here in June.
Smart gelding. 6/4, didn't need to be at best when winning 7-runner listed race at Roscommon (11.9f, heavy) 30 days ago by 2¼ lengths from Camphor, needing stronger gallop.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/07/20
|Roscommon
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 193y
|Heavy
|9st 13lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|2.63
|17/06/20
|Limerick
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 4f 110y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|3.7
|19/10/19
|Ascot
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|78.66
|21/09/19
|Newbury
|3/5
|Flat
|1m 3f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.89
|10/08/19
|Haydock Park
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 100y
|Heavy
|8st 11lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|7.6
|20/07/19
|Newbury
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|8st 11lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|5.44
|21/06/19
|Ascot King Edward VII Stakes
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|6.01
|30/05/19
|Sandown Park
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.82
|10/05/19
|Nottingham
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|4.1
|10/04/19
|Nottingham
|4/12
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|33.75
Shanroe has continued in good form over hurdles since making a winning debut on the Flat at Limerick in June, where he arguably shaped better than the bare result, leading on the post despite being faced with a sharper test than ideal. He remains open to more improvement in this sphere and starts out in handicaps on a very fair mark judged on the pick of his form over hurdles, so this looks a good opportunity for him to make it three wins from his last four starts under both codes. Monoxide is fancied to emerge as the chief threat after taking a step back in the right direction last time, ahead of Peter Fahey's star chaser Peregrine Run.
Fairly useful winner at 16f over hurdles. Improved when second of 12 in handicap hurdle at Cork (16f, soft, 10/11) 13 days ago, conceding first run. Makes handicap debut. Has to be taken seriously.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|24/07/20
|Cork
|2/12
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|z
|11st 10lbs
|Mr J. C. Barry
|2.1
|26/06/20
|Tipperary
|1/15
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/sft
|z
|12st 0lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|2.82
|17/06/20
|Limerick
|1/15
|Flat
|1m 4f 110y
|Good
|z
|9st 9lbs
|R. C. Colgan
|17.5
|01/03/20
|Leopardstown
|7/20
|Hurdle
|2m 2f 30y
|Heavy
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|48
|12/01/20
|Punchestown
|6/6
|Hurdle
|2m 65y
|Heavy
|z
|11st 2lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|316.74
|26/12/19
|Leopardstown
|7/18
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|62.34
|22/11/19
|Catterick Bridge
|-/16
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 156y
|Gd/sft
|10st 12lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|1.35
|09/06/19
|Perth
|1/12
|Bumper
|2m 47y
|Gd/sft
|11st 10lbs
|Mr L. J. McGuinness
|6.93
|14/05/19
|Sedgefield
|1/7
|Bumper
|2m 178y
|Gd/sft
|11st 7lbs
|Daryl Jacob
|1.68
|15/04/19
|Hexham
|1/13
|Bumper
|2m 48y
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Daryl Jacob
|6.7
|21/03/19
|Ludlow
|3/8
|Bumper
|1m 7f 169y
|Gd/sft
|11st 0lbs
|Mr J. C. Barry
|13.15
