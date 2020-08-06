To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US PGA Championship Tips

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday

Racing at Leopardstown
Timeform bring you three to back at Leopardstown on Thursday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday...

"...starts out in handicaps on a very fair mark judged on the pick of his form over hurdles..."

Timeform on Shanroe

Thundering Nights - 14:30 Leopardstown

Thundering Nights took another step forward after nine months off when second on her handicap debut at the Curragh, only losing out late on to a well-supported rival who had race fitness on his side. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, she is a confident selection to get her head back in front. Cerro Bayo could be the one to give the selection most to think about after being beaten a little over two lengths in a Group 2 at the Curragh last time, leaving Amma Grace to complete the shortlist.

Galway maiden winner last autumn and returned with a much-improved effort when narrowly beaten in good 10f Curragh handicap 3 weeks ago, headed line. Strong claims back in trip.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
18/07/20 Curragh 2/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 10lbs S. M. Crosse 14
28/10/19 Galway 1/10 Flat 1m 73y Soft 9st 0lbs S. M. Crosse 26
14/10/19 Gowran Park 4/14 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 55
29/09/19 Curragh 16/23 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 30.79

Pondus - 15:00 Leopardstown

Pondus was value for extra when resuming winning ways in a listed event at Roscommon last month, overcoming unfavourable circumstances (would have benefited from a stronger gallop) to land the spoils comfortably by two and a quarter lengths. That was just his second start for Joseph O'Brien (formerly trained by James Fanshawe) and his third over this sort of trip, so it would be no surprise if he found further improvement to take this step up in grade in his stride. Nickajack Cave rates an obvious danger after his win here in June.

Smart gelding. 6/4, didn't need to be at best when winning 7-runner listed race at Roscommon (11.9f, heavy) 30 days ago by 2¼ lengths from Camphor, needing stronger gallop.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
07/07/20 Roscommon 1/7 Flat 1m 3f 193y Heavy 9st 13lbs W. M. Lordan 2.63
17/06/20 Limerick 2/5 Flat 1m 4f 110y Good 9st 7lbs W. M. Lordan 3.7
19/10/19 Ascot 9/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Daniel Muscutt 78.66
21/09/19 Newbury 3/5 Flat 1m 3f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Ryan Moore 2.89
10/08/19 Haydock Park 2/6 Flat 1m 2f 100y Heavy 8st 11lbs Daniel Muscutt 7.6
20/07/19 Newbury 2/5 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 8st 11lbs Oisin Murphy 5.44
21/06/19 Ascot King Edward VII Stakes 6/8 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 6.01
30/05/19 Sandown Park 1/14 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 2.82
10/05/19 Nottingham 1/14 Flat 1m 2f 50y Soft 9st 2lbs Daniel Muscutt 4.1
10/04/19 Nottingham 4/12 Flat 1m 75y Good 9st 5lbs Daniel Muscutt 33.75

Shanroe - 16:30 Leopardstown

Shanroe has continued in good form over hurdles since making a winning debut on the Flat at Limerick in June, where he arguably shaped better than the bare result, leading on the post despite being faced with a sharper test than ideal. He remains open to more improvement in this sphere and starts out in handicaps on a very fair mark judged on the pick of his form over hurdles, so this looks a good opportunity for him to make it three wins from his last four starts under both codes. Monoxide is fancied to emerge as the chief threat after taking a step back in the right direction last time, ahead of Peter Fahey's star chaser Peregrine Run.

Fairly useful winner at 16f over hurdles. Improved when second of 12 in handicap hurdle at Cork (16f, soft, 10/11) 13 days ago, conceding first run. Makes handicap debut. Has to be taken seriously.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
24/07/20 Cork 2/12 Hurdle 2m Soft z 11st 10lbs Mr J. C. Barry 2.1
26/06/20 Tipperary 1/15 Hurdle 2m Gd/sft z 12st 0lbs Donagh Meyler 2.82
17/06/20 Limerick 1/15 Flat 1m 4f 110y Good z 9st 9lbs R. C. Colgan 17.5
01/03/20 Leopardstown 7/20 Hurdle 2m 2f 30y Heavy z 11st 12lbs Donagh Meyler 48
12/01/20 Punchestown 6/6 Hurdle 2m 65y Heavy z 11st 2lbs Donagh Meyler 316.74
26/12/19 Leopardstown 7/18 Hurdle 2m Soft z 11st 12lbs Donagh Meyler 62.34
22/11/19 Catterick Bridge -/16 Hurdle 1m 7f 156y Gd/sft 10st 12lbs Donagh Meyler 1.35
09/06/19 Perth 1/12 Bumper 2m 47y Gd/sft 11st 10lbs Mr L. J. McGuinness 6.93
14/05/19 Sedgefield 1/7 Bumper 2m 178y Gd/sft 11st 7lbs Daryl Jacob 1.68
15/04/19 Hexham 1/13 Bumper 2m 48y Good 11st 0lbs Daryl Jacob 6.7
21/03/19 Ludlow 3/8 Bumper 1m 7f 169y Gd/sft 11st 0lbs Mr J. C. Barry 13.15

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Thundering Nights - 14:30 Leopardstown
Pondus - 15:00 Leopardstown
Shanroe - 16:30 Leopardstown

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Leop 6th Aug (1m7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 6 August, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Peregrine Run
Shanroe
Dalileo
The Mouse Doctor
Monoxide
Harriet Tubman
Tonkinese
Tirmizi
Allora Yeats
Lusis Naturea
Estijmaam
Cautious Approach
Freetown
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles