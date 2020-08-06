Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Leopardstown on Thursday

Thundering Nights - 14:30 Leopardstown

Thundering Nights took another step forward after nine months off when second on her handicap debut at the Curragh, only losing out late on to a well-supported rival who had race fitness on his side. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, she is a confident selection to get her head back in front. Cerro Bayo could be the one to give the selection most to think about after being beaten a little over two lengths in a Group 2 at the Curragh last time, leaving Amma Grace to complete the shortlist.

No. 5 (5) Thundering Nights (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: - Form: 041-2

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/07/20 Curragh 2/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 10lbs S. M. Crosse 14 28/10/19 Galway 1/10 Flat 1m 73y Soft 9st 0lbs S. M. Crosse 26 14/10/19 Gowran Park 4/14 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 55 29/09/19 Curragh 16/23 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 30.79

Pondus - 15:00 Leopardstown

Pondus was value for extra when resuming winning ways in a listed event at Roscommon last month, overcoming unfavourable circumstances (would have benefited from a stronger gallop) to land the spoils comfortably by two and a quarter lengths. That was just his second start for Joseph O'Brien (formerly trained by James Fanshawe) and his third over this sort of trip, so it would be no surprise if he found further improvement to take this step up in grade in his stride. Nickajack Cave rates an obvious danger after his win here in June.

No. 2 (5) Pondus SBK 11/10 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: - Form: 162239-21

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/07/20 Roscommon 1/7 Flat 1m 3f 193y Heavy 9st 13lbs W. M. Lordan 2.63 17/06/20 Limerick 2/5 Flat 1m 4f 110y Good 9st 7lbs W. M. Lordan 3.7 19/10/19 Ascot 9/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Daniel Muscutt 78.66 21/09/19 Newbury 3/5 Flat 1m 3f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Ryan Moore 2.89 10/08/19 Haydock Park 2/6 Flat 1m 2f 100y Heavy 8st 11lbs Daniel Muscutt 7.6 20/07/19 Newbury 2/5 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 8st 11lbs Oisin Murphy 5.44 21/06/19 Ascot King Edward VII Stakes 6/8 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 6.01 30/05/19 Sandown Park 1/14 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 2.82 10/05/19 Nottingham 1/14 Flat 1m 2f 50y Soft 9st 2lbs Daniel Muscutt 4.1 10/04/19 Nottingham 4/12 Flat 1m 75y Good 9st 5lbs Daniel Muscutt 33.75

Shanroe - 16:30 Leopardstown

Shanroe has continued in good form over hurdles since making a winning debut on the Flat at Limerick in June, where he arguably shaped better than the bare result, leading on the post despite being faced with a sharper test than ideal. He remains open to more improvement in this sphere and starts out in handicaps on a very fair mark judged on the pick of his form over hurdles, so this looks a good opportunity for him to make it three wins from his last four starts under both codes. Monoxide is fancied to emerge as the chief threat after taking a step back in the right direction last time, ahead of Peter Fahey's star chaser Peregrine Run.

No. 2 (6) Shanroe SBK 9/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Karl Thornton, Ireland

Jockey: R. C. Colgan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 82 Form: 1