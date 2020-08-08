To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Cork on Saturday

Racing at Cork
Timeform provide their three best bets in Ireland on Saturday
Timeform identify the best bets at Cork on Saturday...

"...remains unexposed over seven furlongs and is in with a big shout..."

Timeform on Pronouncement

April Showers - 14:00 Cork

Bred in the purple - a Galileo filly who is a sister to three winners, including the very smart Irish 1000 Guineas winner Misty For Me - April Showers showed plenty to work on when fourth on debut at the Curragh last month, catching the eye under considerate handling. She seems sure to improve, and with Donnacha O'Brien's horses going well at present, she looks a straightforward pick in this card opener.

Pronouncement - 15:40 Cork

Pronouncement justified support back down in trip to belatedly get off the mark at Naas on her return in June, and she has remained in good heart since, hitting the frame on her two subsequent outings, including when a very good second to former Group 1 winner Millisle in the Ballyogan Stakes last time, pulling clear of the remainder. She remains unexposed over seven furlongs and is in with a big shout of regaining the winning thread.

Music To My Ears - 16:15 Cork

Music To My Ears stepped up markedly on her reappearance to resume winning ways at the Curragh in June, Wayne Lordan deserving plenty of credit for a superbly-timed challenge, and she narrowly failed to follow up at the same venue last time, a bump at the start putting her firmly on the backfoot. She finished well to claim second on that occasion, one of only two to make significant ground from the rear, and she may yet do better, so she is taken to make amends.

Recommended bets

Cork 8th Aug (1m Mdn)

Saturday 8 August, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Light Of My Eyes
Divinely
April Showers
Emaniya
Ahandfulofsummers
La Joconde
Beagnach Sasta
Emphatic Answer
Perilous
Cork 8th Aug (7f Listed Stks)

Saturday 8 August, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Silk Forest
Current Option
Soul Search
Pronouncement
Unforgetable
Southern Horse
Ridenza
Could Be King
King Of Athens
Smash Williams
No Needs Never
Chessman
Rhydwyn
Cork 8th Aug (7f Hcap)

Saturday 8 August, 4.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Maud Gonne Spirit
Pearls Galore
French Rain
Galtee Mist
Lady Scathach
Stormy Belle
Abeona
Line Judge
Hieroglyphic
Miacomet
Mary Salome
Laurel Wreath
Powersville
Visionara
Shes A Babe
Princess Xena
