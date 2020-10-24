Horse Racing Tips: Back Moore to be at the double at Doncaster

Wembley can justify favouritism in the Group 1

Back Wembley @ 6/4 in the 14:55 Doncaster

The last Group 1 of the flat season is the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Stakes at 14:55 Doncaster and it should go the way of the favourite Wembley. A lot of times I try to take on these shorter priced favourites but there was so much to like about his Dewhurst run. He was drawn wide that day in the middle of the track when it paid to be drawn nearer the stands' rail.

Certainly all the pace was that side and so the race developed there. Aidan O'Brien's colt got no help whatsoever on his side and the fact he was able to make that move down the outside to get into touching distance of the winner speaks volumes for his talent.

No. 9 (6) Wembley (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Only very good horses can make those kind of moves away from the pace and get that close to horses that have had the benefit of being drawn near the pace and likely faster ground.



Now throw in the extra distance of today's race, then for Wembley who has been running-on very well in Group 1 races over seven furlongs it looks like it should bring out the best in him. I think he'll win this really well and for me he should be nearer evens to do so, the fact we can get 6/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook means he's a bet.

Roger Charlton's charge to deliver at Newbury

Back Love Is You @ 15/8 in the 15:00 Newbury

In the 15:00 Newbury Love Is You created such a favourable impression when winning on debut at Ascot on good to soft ground that I'm of the opinion that she could be very good indeed. She only just won that day but in the process of doing so she displayed a turn of foot that marks her out as a decent two-year-old with potential to be a classic horse for next season.

No. 6 (3) Love Is You (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Her trainer Roger Charlton knows what he's doing with these top class juveniles and everything about her suggests she's the one to beat here and as such has to be backed at around 15/8.

Laafy can get the day off to a good start

Back Laafy @ 7/4 in the 13:10 Doncaster

Finally, Laafy in the 13:10 Doncaster should get the day off to a great start. He's highly progressive and ran in a Listed event last time finishing a running-on third when the ground wasn't as soft as he'd like. This may be a Class 2 race but lacks depth and isn't as competitive as it could be, and I'd be disappointed were Laafy not to take this.

One only has to look at his trainer Sir Michael Stoute's record in bringing along middle distance horses through the handicap ranks into graded company to realise this horse could well go on to much better things.

No. 1 (2) Laafy (Usa) SBK 85/40 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 104

That would suggest even off a mark of 104 he could be well handicapped. Throw in the fact he stays really well, appreciates the ground (and any further easing) and has a touch of class then this trip on this galloping track should see him get on top close home. Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore takes the ride (see what he has to say about Laafy and Wembley's chances here) and it could well be the first of a few winners for him today.