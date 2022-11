Green on bumper debut at Stratford

Not a strong novice for the track

Rhys Williams thinks Aldsworth is overpriced at Exeter



Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Promising bumper debut when green

Exeter 14:00: Aldsworth 1pt e/w 12/1

Timeforatune is odds-on favourite for this novices' hurdle and while he's expected to improve from his hurdling debut at Chepstow, that he's such a short price shows this isn't a particularly strong contest.

The early morning market hasn't taken care of the value in Western General's price but there's another runner whose chance I think the market is currently underestimating.

Aldsworth finished fourth on debut in a bumper at Stratford towards the end of last season and showed promise that day. He was held up towards the back of the field and showed signs of greenness at various stages on the first circuit.

That inexperience showed again as he was driven along early in the back straight on the final circuit and he looked in trouble coming down the mound but he gradually realised what was required on him and despite edging left under pressure in the home straight, stayed on to finish fourth.

No. 1 Aldsworth SBK 7/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Stratford looked a completely unsuitable track for him and I expect he will find Exeter far more to his liking while there's the potential for him to improve plenty mentally for that initial experience.

The second, third and fifth have all shown ability over hurdles since and they came into the bumper with previous experience so I'm hopeful that Aldsworth can achieve more over obstacles than they have done.

There's the obvious unknown over how he will jump on hurdling debut and it might be that he will want further than two miles but this isn't a race deep in quality and any 10/1 or bigger appeals.