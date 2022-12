Gradually returning to form after long break

May not face too much pressure for lead

Rhys Williams thinks Chanceanotherfive is overpriced at Musselburgh

C&D winner gradually returning to form

Musselburgh 15:10: Chanceanotherfive 1pt win 5/1

Chanceanotherfive was a wide margin winner off a 2lb higher mark in this race three years ago and I think he has a good chance to gain a second win over fences today.

His form this season has been inconsistent since returning from a 690-day absence but he's shown signs that he could be ready to show his best this afternoon. He ran well for a long way at Kelso three starts ago and he built on that last time at this track over hurdles. Blinkers replaced cheekpieces that day and he was pushed along to go to the front approaching the first hurdle. He was still in front turning into the home straight for the final time and was a couple of lengths in front at 3 out. He still held a narrow lead at 2 out before being unable to match the finishing efforts of a few of his rivals and finished fifth.

No. 7 Chanceanotherfive (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 3 Trainer: Stuart Coltherd

Jockey: Sam Coltherd

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 100

Chanceanotherfive frequently wore blinkers prior to his long break and the reapplication of them clearly had a positive impact so it's encouraging that they are once again on today. He may also be able to gain a tactical advantage in this race as there doesn't seem to be anything that would be in a rush to take him on for the lead and if he gets into a good jumping rhythm in front then he could be tough to catch.

There is a slight concern that he has been inconsistent since his return and he just may not be as good as he once was but I think he's overpriced in a race of this quality and any 9/2 or bigger appeals.