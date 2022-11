Showed good level of ability on point debut

Unlucky loser that day since won at 5/2 on rules debut

Rhys Williams thinks Clonshire River is overpriced at Punchestown

Good level of ability shown on debut

Punchestown 12:50: Clonshire River 1pt e/w 33/1

Clonshire River was a fortunate winner on his point debut almost a year ago at Ballindenisk but that was still a good performance. I think the market has underestimated his chance on rules debut this afternoon.

He was held up that day before starting to make a bit of headway turning down the back straight for the final time. He got much closer on the very long run to two out and jumped that fence in a leading line of three before being slightly hampered by a loose horse.

He had to be steadied briefly and couldn't quite go with Hiddenvalley Lake approaching the last before the loose horse took that rival out and left Clonshire River to come home a comfortable winner.

Hiddenvalley Lake has since won over hurdles on his rules debut when sent off at 5/2. Clonshire River is a big price in today's contest that doesn't look much stronger than the one Hiddenvalley Lake won and the way Clonshire River travelled into contention suggests the sharper test shouldn't be an issue for him.

It may be that the focus will be on education today which may not help Clonshire River's chance but I think the market has overlooked his ability and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.



Potential for improvement on second hurdles start

Punchestown 12:50: Away To Sea 0.5pt e/w 100/1

At a huge price in the same race, I think Away To Sea could run well on his second start over hurdles.

He made his hurdling debut in a juvenile hurdle at this track back in December 2020 against Riviere d'Etel. He was no match for that rival but stayed in contention until dropping away in the straight in testing conditions.

Away To Sea has since shown a fairly good level of ability on the flat including when finishing second at Killarney two starts ago off 79 despite being caught wide and bit keen early on.

He was since well beaten at the Curragh but was hampered early in the straight and not asked for any effort after.

It might be that he will be one of those horses who doesn't transfer their flat ability to hurdling and doesn't see out the trip despite being a stayer on the flat.

But the price is too big to resist given the ability he's shown. Any 50/1 or bigger appeals.