Market Rasen 14:40: Moore On Tour 1pt win 6/1

Future Benefits improved when stepped up in trip last time and he looks to have more to offer off an 8lb higher mark but the market hasn't missed that whereas I think the market has underestimated the potential for improvement from a handicap debutant.

Moore On Tour started his career in the Irish pointing field and made a promising debut at Dawstown when looking green. He was close up approaching 3 out but was tightened for room at the fence and dropped off the leading trio as a result. Pushed along, he rallied well without ever looking like challenging the winner to finish third.

He joined Nick Kent after that and made his hurdling debut for him at Wetherby but dropped away tamely late on that day and finished tailed off. He showed more next time with a tongue tie on at Huntingdon when travelling well for a long way before being unable to match the front pair late on.

Moore On Tour was given a wind op after that run and was off the track for 343 days before reappearing at Wetherby with a hood back on. He was held up in last early on and never got competitive, finishing well behind Hall Lane.

No. 4 Moore On Tour (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Nick Kent

Jockey: Charlie Hammond

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 94

The hood now comes back off and I expect he will be ridden more prominently for his chase and handicap debut this afternoon. He may have also needed the run last time and that could have put him spot on for today.

His runs on point run and at Huntingdon suggest that he could have more ability than his opening mark of 94 and outside of the favourite this isn't a strong race.

There is a slight worry that his jumping of hurdles hasn't been great and it might be that he's had a problem that means he doesn't retain the ability he once had but given the potential for improvement in a fairly weak race I think he's overpriced and any 5/1 or bigger appeals.