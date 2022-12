Jumping let him down in points

Shorter trip may suit

Rhys Williams thinks Supremely West is overpriced at Tramore

Potential to improve for different test

Tramore 15:45: Supremely West 0.5pt e/w 50/1

Supremely West's form figures in points aren't particularly inspiring but I think he wasn't suited at all by running over three miles over fences and he could improve for the switch to a bumper.

He showed very little when held up on debut at Lisronagh and there was a big chance in tactics next time at Ballynoe when making the running. He jumped cautiously early on and he made quite a few mistakes.

He was headed after making a bad mistake at 5 out but still stayed in touch until dropping away quickly on the run to 2 out and eventually unseated at the last.

He raced a bit keenly and again his jumping didn't help his chance on his final run of last season at Dawstown when well held but he improved on his first run this season at Damma House when finishing fourth despite losing plenty of ground and momentum when jumping sharply out to the right at various times in the race, particularly on the final circuit.

No. 4 Supremely West (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Ms M. M. Gannon, Ireland

Jockey: Miss E. Cody

Age: 4

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

The lack of fences for him to lose ground at will help Supremely West this afternoon and given he's raced a bit keenly on a few occasions I think the sharper test could suit too.

It may be that he ends up lacking the pace for this sharp two miles but in a bumper that looks to lack depth in quality I think his potential for improvement has been overlooked and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.