Drop back in trip to suit

Jumping can sharpen up with experience

Rhys Williams thinks Jody Ted is overpriced at Clonmel

Promising return to action after long absence

Clonmel 15:15: Jody Ted 1pt win 9/1

Henn See is the short priced favourite in the closing beginners chase at Clonmel and he has the potential to improve plenty on what he showed at Limerick when last seen but the market clearly hasn't missed that whereas I think the chance of one of his rivals is being underestimated.

Jody Ted made his chasing debut at Cork after a 584-day break and showed plenty of promise.

He raced keenly in midfield and his jumping lacked fluency through the early stages. He was one of the leading group of six turning down the back straight and continued to travel strongly, eventually going to the front jumping 3 out. He was still on the bridle while his rivals came under pressure on landing. He was joined by Monishter Are Mwee jumping 2 out where Jody Ted made a slight mistake but stumbled on landing and Kieran Callaghan was unseated.

No. 4 Jody Ted (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Eoin Griffin, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

The manner in which Jody Ted travelled through that race was notable and I think the drop back to 2m today will suit him. That race also showed that he still retains all of the ability he showed over hurdles prior to his long break and the ground today will be no issue for him.

There is a slight concern that he edged to his left at fences at various times and his jumping does need to be better than it was in the early stages at Cork but it was encouraging that it generally improved after that and any 8/1 or bigger appeals.