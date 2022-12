Hasn't taken to fences at all

Looked progressive prior to break

Rhys Williams thinks Stimulating Song is overpriced at Doncaster

Read and follow our daily Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Potential for revival back over hurdles

Doncaster 14:45: Stimulating Song 0.5pt win 40/1

Fine Casting is the odds-on favourite for this handicap hurdle on the back of a good run in defeat at Cheltenham and he may well be too progressive for the opposition but the market clearly hasn't missed that whereas I think the market may have underestimated the chance of another horse who ran on the same day at Cheltenham.

Stimulating Song didn't fare anywhere near as well, being pulled up a long way out in a novices' handicap chase after jumping terribly early on and losing his confidence which led to further mistakes.

His jumping was also unconvincing on his previous run and chasing debut at Uttoxeter over two miles and he was never competitive over a distance that is an inadequate test of stamina for him. However, he did show that he at least retains some ability after returning from a 713-day absence.

Prior to that break, Stimulating Song won a handicap hurdle off the same mark that he races off today on only his second try over further than two miles.

No. 3 Stimulating Song SBK 14/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Harry Reed

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 128

Given how poor his jumping has been over fences, there's a chance that he could bounce back to a much better level of form today now back over hurdles and there's likely to be a good pace which will help his late closing style.

There is the obvious concern that whatever problem kept him off the track may mean he can't return to the form he showed prior to that break and he's never been a straightforward ride but I can't let him go unbacked at such a big price given the potential for a revival in a race where the majority have questions to answer. Any 25/1 or bigger appeals.