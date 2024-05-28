Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 hurdling debutant at Ballinrobe
Our resident tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Ballinrobe.
-
Showed some ability on the flat
-
Better ground to suit
-
Struck By Churchill is overpriced at Ballinrobe
Ballinrobe - 17:00 - Back Struck By Churchill
Struck By Churchill makes her hurdling debut this evening in a very weak maiden fillies maiden and I think she has a better chance of making a successful start in this sphere than the market suggests.
She showed some promise on her debut at the Curragh in August on good ground when she was a bit slowly away and showed greenness early on before dropping towards the back of the field. She only had one horse behind with half a mile to go but she picked up well early in the home straight to close on the leaders before her effort flattened out.
Her two subsequent runs on the flat were both on heavy ground and she shaped much better than the margin beaten suggests on the second of those as she was just behind the leaders with two furlongs to go before fading rapidly.
Struck By Churchill has been seen since then in the charity race at Punchestown when she effectively bolted with her jockey and ended up finishing tailed off but hopefully that will have taken the freshness out of her and put her spot on for her hurdling debut.
There is the obvious unknown over how she will jump but they have found a very weak contest for her, she's back on the ground that she wants and the ability she showed on the flat suggests she can be competitive in a race of this quality. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Daryl Carter's Tuesday tips here
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 117.50pts
Returned: 85.80pts
P/L: -31.70pts
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's six bets for Epsom Oaks day
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Epsom Derby Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter's counting on Troy
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore: Ylang Ylang's form best on offer by some way ahead of Oaks
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Epsom Oaks Verdict: Caught U Looking can upset the odds at 40/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning pointer on hurdling debut at Ffos Las