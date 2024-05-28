Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 hurdling debutant at Ballinrobe

Showed some ability on the flat

Better ground to suit

Struck By Churchill is overpriced at Ballinrobe

Struck By Churchill makes her hurdling debut this evening in a very weak maiden fillies maiden and I think she has a better chance of making a successful start in this sphere than the market suggests.

She showed some promise on her debut at the Curragh in August on good ground when she was a bit slowly away and showed greenness early on before dropping towards the back of the field. She only had one horse behind with half a mile to go but she picked up well early in the home straight to close on the leaders before her effort flattened out.

Her two subsequent runs on the flat were both on heavy ground and she shaped much better than the margin beaten suggests on the second of those as she was just behind the leaders with two furlongs to go before fading rapidly.

Struck By Churchill has been seen since then in the charity race at Punchestown when she effectively bolted with her jockey and ended up finishing tailed off but hopefully that will have taken the freshness out of her and put her spot on for her hurdling debut.

There is the obvious unknown over how she will jump but they have found a very weak contest for her, she's back on the ground that she wants and the ability she showed on the flat suggests she can be competitive in a race of this quality. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.