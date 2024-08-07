Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday including 7/1 Brighton tip

River Wharfe an each-way play at Brighton

Progressive Charming Whisper worth siding with

Soul Seeker handicapped to win at Pontefract

I Love Dad could break his maiden at Kempton

Experienced gelding River Wharfe, on his 45th career start, makes his third successive appearance at the track where he recorded a first win since September 2022 on his penultimate start in June. He's upped in trip, over an extra furlong, but he shaped as though he had plenty left on that occasion, and has previously proven himself over further. Therefore, the extra distance shouldn't be an issue, and could suit on this quick ground.

He was slowly away when fourth on his most recent run, and has often struggled to get into a race when positioned towards the rear of the field. If he is able to gain a prominent position, he should be in the mix, given it's a tactic that has worked well for him in the past.

Having placed at prices of 28/129.00, 16/117.00 and 22/123.00 in recent seasons, as well as winning at 28/129.00 when rated 16lbs higher a couple of years ago, he has proven he is capable of springing a surprise and outrunning his odds.

Apprentice Jack Doughty claims 5lbs and has a 24 percent strike-rate at the track this year. The rider has also been in great form throughout the season, predominantly for Tony Carroll.

Although the trainer saddles three contenders in the race, River Wharfe makes the most appeal at the prices, and can make his presence felt over this mile trip.

Recommended Bet Back River Wharfe E/W in 15:25 Brighton SBK 7/1

Fourth at 22/123.00 in a competitive handicap at Newmarket's July Course when last seen, Charming Whisper appears the one to beat on an unchanged mark of 80. Dropping in class here, with 3lb claimer Sean Bowen in the saddle, the gelded son of Charm Spirit should build on his recent outing and can return to winning ways for Philip McBride.

Prior to his excellent run when upped in class last month, he had landed successive victories gaining narrow wins at both Newbury and Yarmouth, respectively, just doing enough to prevail on both occasions. He had to dig deep to repel his challengers, but showed great tenacity and a good attitude to win.

At Newmarket, he made his challenge from the rear of the field, travelling well into the race before staying on strongly in the closing stages. On the basis of that performance, there should be more to come from this gelding who is on a workable mark and is capable of holding his own in tougher races.

In calmer waters here, Charming Whisper is the standout contender at 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Charming Whisper in 15:55 Brighton SBK 5/2

Having been narrowly denied at York on his penultimate start, Soul Seeker is handicapped to win from a mark of 70. He is 3lbs lower than when a winner of this race two years ago at odds of 13/27.50, and with proven form over course-and-distance, he makes plenty of appeal.

The seven-year-old gelding, formerly trained by Dermot Weld, enjoyed a fruitful campaign last season, placing on seven occasions and recording two wins. Now rated 5lbs lower than his last winning mark, David O'Meara's charge holds leading claims under Ben Robinson, and can record a first win since September 2023.

He struggled for form earlier in the season, drastically dropping down the weights, but his second on the Knavesmire showed he still retains ability, and on quick ground over 5f, he has conditions to suit at Pontefract.

Although he wasn't as effective at Beverley when last seen, he struggled for space once the race developed, and failed to find a clear passage in time. He was unfortunate, but should bounce back here at 7/24.50, with plenty in his favour.



Recommended Bet Back Soul Seeker in 16:10 Pontefract SBK 7/2

Ardad colt I Love Dad has shown promise in four starts to date, finishing third on debut at 12/113.00, narrowly beaten to second by consistent Coiled, with whom he has since reversed the form. The winner from his first start at Goodwood, Hettie Jack, has been performing consistently well since, and came into the race with the benefit of previous experience.

It was a good effort by I Love Dad, who fetched £26,000 as a breeze-up purchase and he has shown enough ability to expect he will be winning a maiden soon enough.

Although he was disappointing when sent off as favourite in a York seller, it was reported that he hung left-handed and looking uncomfortable when failing to settle at the rear of the field. He bounced back to finish a neck second to Rotation at Leicester, staying on strongly while pulling away from the third. That was another satisfactory effort, and his fourth at Lingfield recently was also a decent performance.

A mark of 65 is workable enough for this colt on his polytrack debut, and if he enjoys the conditions on track he should be good enough to be in contention in the closing stages.

The yard is in excellent form, as is jockey Saffie Osborne, and I Love Dad could prove worth siding with in this 6f sprint.

