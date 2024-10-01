Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday include 6/1 Nottingham tip

Atacanter can use his valuable experience

Shazani will thrive in softer conditions

The Ridler is on a handy mark

Willem Tee is the one to beat at Kempton

Although he is yet to break his maiden in seventeen runs, Atacanter makes plenty of appeal for an in-form Ross O'Sullivan yard in this 2m5f contest.

The seven-year-old gelding has been performing well over fences to date, finishing fifth on his chasing debut before improving to finish third at Punchestown in January. He couldn't feature at Navan on his following start, but he was only beaten three-quarters-of-a-length when 16/117.00 at Limerick, and he managed third behind Mahler Appeal when last seen in May.

This is his reappearance following a break, but with the yard in flying form of late, and as Atacanter performed well first time out last year, he could be fit and ready to record a first career success.

His experience over the larger obstacles should hold him in good stead here against less experienced rivals, and this drop in trip should be suitable as he finished third over a similar distance last season.

Darragh O'Keeffe has a 43 percent strike-rate aboard the yard's runner this season, finishing among the first three on all of the beaten horses, which is another positive, and Atacanter could finally prove his worth at odds of 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Atacanter in 15:00 Sligo SBK 5/2

Dark Angel colt Shazani can bounce back in softer conditions at Nottingham, following a disappointing effort on good ground at Doncaster when last seen.

In his penultimate start, in heavy ground at Hamilton, he was only narrowly beaten by the promising Our Mighty Mo, a subsequent winner, with little to split them on the line. That represents a good formline which puts him in with a leading chance from a mark of 79 in this 6f handicap.

The juvenile, who will be ridden by in-form jockey Hector Crouch, should thrive in testing conditions on track. There is plenty of soft ground form in his pedigree as his dam Sonjeu, by Intello, won a Listed race on ground described as very soft at Maisons-Laffitte, and many of his sire's best progeny have coped with an easier surface, too.

The Charlie Johnston yard has come into form in recent weeks, which is another positive, and at odds of 9/25.50, it could be worth sticking with Shazani.

Recommended Bet Back Shazani in 15:10 Nottingham SBK 9/2

Richard Fahey-trained The Ridler has dropped a total of 35lbs from his opening rating of 107, given following a Group Two success in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot during his debut campaign. He is winless since, but has shaped well on a number of occasions this season, suggesting a return to the winners' enclosure shouldn't be too far away.

From the same mark of 72 in July, he finished third to now 80-rated Dashing Dick when in receipt of 1lb at Newmarket's July Course, with subsequent winner Waleefy, now rated 88, in second. The Ridler was then beaten a nose by Another Baar when 3/14.00 favourite at Doncaster, before he was able to finish third in soft ground at Leicester on his penultimate start.

Whilst the ground was a query beforehand, he proved he is able to cope with softer going, although it's unlikely to be his preferred conditions. He was upped 1lb for that effort, running from a mark of 73 when contesting the Ayr Bronze Cup in which he finished a respectable fifth, in a dead-heat with Cold Stare.

Although things haven't gone his way in recent seasons, the gelded son of Brazen Beau still retains some ability, as he's proven on occasion this term. He is on a workable mark from which he can record another victory, and the soft ground shouldn't prove too much of an inconvenience based on his Leicester performance. He was able to feature in a highly competitive handicap when last seen and, in calmer waters here, he should be in the mix come the finishing post

Recommended Bet Back The Ridler in 15:45 Nottingham SBK 6/1

Course-and-distance winner Willem Twee should prove tough to beat for James Fanshawe in this contest.

Clear of the field on ratings, he has everything in his favour to record successive wins following a Wolverhampton victory over Marine Wave in the Racing League in August. He had previously finished third to Montassib at odds of 16/117.00, with subsequent Group Two winner Kinross, now rated 117, half-a-length ahead in second at level weights.

On his first start of the year at Lingfield in February, he finished third behind Diligent Harry and Annaf in the Listed Kachy Stakes at Lingfield, having ended his four-year-old campaign with back-to-back wins which included a Listed success over Kinta.

With form figures of 42211331 on an all-weather surface, including in competitive races at a higher level, he is the one to beat and sets the standard in this field under in-form Oisin Murphy who has a 38 percent strike-rate when riding for the yard this year.