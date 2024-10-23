Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday include 25/1 Newmarket runner

Ben Pauling-trained runner makes appeal on reappearance

Unexposed filly could have more to give at Newmarket

Experience Bellarchi is one to consider each-way

Ballydoyle colt is worth sticking with

Experienced ten-year-old Whatsupwithyou makes his seasonal return having been in excellent form during the second half of last season. He recorded a third career success at Ludlow in December, under 7lb claimer Megan Fox from an 8lb lower mark, but proved he could cope with the significant rise in the weights when second to Emailandy and Doyen Quest, respectively, in two appearances when upped in class.

Ground versatile, his last win came in softer conditions which bodes well for his capabilities on this ground, and the trip should be ideal considering he is highly effective over the middle distances. Although he has plenty to find with Oscars Moonshine on his reappearance last year, his rival must defy a twelve month absence and a 7lb rise.

The Ben Pauling-trained gelding has run well when fresh on many occasions in the past, including at Plumpton in March, and last year when finishing second to Dargiannini at Newbury. The yard have hit the ground running this season and are currently operating at a 27 percent strike-rate during October, with only one of their runners failing to finish among the first four.

Whatsupwithyou can go close under Ben Jones to make the frame at the least, at a track where he has run well in the past. The trainer enjoyed a great season at the track last year, too, which is another positive, and the son of Shantou makes plenty of appeal in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Whatsupwithyou in 15:40 Fontwell SBK 15/8

Unexposed filly Lunar Eclipse, who fetched €350,000 as a yearling, makes her handicap debut from an opening mark of 81 in her first appearance for Kevin Ryan having switched from David Simcock's yard.

The Night Of Thunder filly beat Ghaihaban, a subsequent winner who has been performing consistently well and finished second to now 101-rated Never So Brave in a Thirsk maiden, on debut over 7f at the track in testing conditions. She then finished fifth in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes behind subsequent Group One Prix de l'Opera winner Friendly Soul, with Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes winner Kalpana in second.

Her opening mark appears workable enough considering this is only her third career start and there could be plenty of further improvement to come. She is a half-sister to Listed winner Zanbaq, who also finished second in the Sandringham Stakes, as well as the exciting Kingman colt Field Of Gold, winner of the Group Three Solario Stakes this season.

With plenty of class in her pedigree, the experience of two runs at the course already, and soft ground form, Lunar Eclipse is the most intriguing runner in the field and is preferred to her rivals. Under William Buick, she can make her presence felt among more experienced rivals, and take another step forward.

Recommended Bet Back Lunar Eclipse in 16:05 Newmarket SBK 5/1

Whilst Lunar Eclipse makes the most appeal for win purposes, Bellarchi is one to consider each-way at enticing odds.

The three-year-old daughter of Mehmas has been highly tested in her career so far and, although exposed, she is on a handy mark of 83. Her last win came from a mark of 87 with 5lb claimer Sean D Bowen in the plate at Ascot in May, where she returned the 8/19.00 winner by beating Rose Prick.

She contested the Group Three Oh So Sharp Stakes at the track last year, when performing respectably at odds of 100/1101.00. She finished fifth of seven, but rallied in the closing stages, staying on well, having clipped heels and stumbled badly earlier in the race. Never in position to compete for the major honours on that occasion, she showed promise and potential in classy company.

The race was won by 110-rated Dance Sequence, who pulled clear of the others along with 105-rated Skellet, with 92-rated Star Music in third, and 102-rated Chic Colombine a length-and-three-quarters ahead of Bellarchi in fourth.

Things haven't quite gone her way in recent runs, but the Grant Tuer-trained filly isn't one to discount and she has previously run well in softer conditions, including when two-and-a-half-lengths behind Chic Colombine, when giving away 1lb, in a competitive Doncaster Nursery Handicap last year, and when third to James's Delight at Pontefract in April.

The likeable and tough filly can make the frame at a big price of 25/126.00.

Recommended Bet Back Bellarchi E/W in 16:05 Newmarket SBK 25/1

Despite appearing likely to be suited by a step up in trip when a close second to subsequent winner Hello Neighbour at the track, Double Agent failed to justify favouritism when well beaten over an extended two-miles in his following start at Thurles. He may have found it too tough a test of stamina over the extra distance, having made the running, and this drop back in trip, over course-and-distance which he has enjoyed in the past, could allow him to return to form.

A brother to Free Wind, the 600,000gns yearling is by Galileo out of Alive Alive Oh and has shown enough ability to suggest a maiden win is in the offing. He can be forgiven for his below par effort on his most recent start, and this trip could well be his optimum given the way he finished his race on his penultimate start. He beat stablemate Get on that occasion, a filly who has since landed her maiden in good style at Killarney.

Aidan O'Brien has a 33 percent strike-rate in maidens this year and, under Wayne Lordan, Double Agent is the one to beat in this field.