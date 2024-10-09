Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday include 25/1 Kempton tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Wednesday

Daughter of Nathaniel should have stamina in abundance

Chase debutant makes plenty of appeal at Ludlow

Completed is one to watch at Kempton

With a string of seconds to her name in recent starts, Nathaniel filly Pique' is due a return to winning ways as she has been performing well but has been finding one too good in each of her last four runs.

When last seen at Yarmouth over a trip just shy of a mile-and-a-half, she travelled well into the race before emerging from the pack with a late flourish to frighten the leader and eventual winner, Overture. Given too much to do on that occasion, she was beaten by only a neck when staying on strongly suggesting this step up to a mile-and-three-quarters will suit.

She has a stamina-laden pedigree being by Nathaniel out of a Group Two winner over 1m4f, who finished a close second over 2f further, Pongee. Her dam has produced a number of staying types, including her most successful progeny Dr Drill who placed in a Caulfield Group Two over a mile-and-a-half. Fillies by the sire are always worth keeping a close eye on over the staying trips, too, as they often improve for a step up in trip and can be highly effective in contests that really test the stamina capabilities.

Jack Doughty, who retains the ride claiming 5lb, has ridden twice at the track this term, winning as well as finishing third, and he has a 33 percent strike-rate for the yard this term, too. James Fanshawe has enjoyed plenty of success with his stayers this term with over 32 percent of his runners who featured over a trip of 1m4f or further winning, as well as 51 percent of his beaten runners over the same trip or further finishing among the first three.

Although this appears an open race on paper as there's little to split Pique' and Divine Presence on Wolverhampton form, and both Dancingwithmyself and Seek And Destroy are likely to be competitive, Pique' makes the most appeal considering she is unlikely to have been seen to best effect in her previous starts over a shorter distance.

On pedigree, this trip, or further, should bring out the best in her. She can show enough improvement over this extended distance to stay on best of all and return to the winners' enclosure.

Recommended Bet Back Pique' in 14:45 Nottingham SBK 13/8

Just Loose Change is an interesting runner who makes his debut over fences for Nicky Martin in the tight six-runner affair at Ludlow. The seven-year-old has shown a good level of form in higher class company over hurdles, including when finishing second to Samuel Spade and when staying on into fourth behind Inca De Lafayette on his penultimate start.

Off since May, when unseating his rider at the first fence at Hereford, his form when fresh doesn't instil confidence, however, there isn't a lot of evidence to go on, and he did finish third to Blue Bikini in a decent effort at Taunton last year after a break. He may be ready to put in a good effort on his seasonal reappearance, and emulate his stablemate Apples Moon, representing the same connections, who recently won first time out for the yard.

If he takes to fences he should be competitive in this contest from a mark of 114. His half-brother Chief Consul won a point-to-point, and his dam's brother Any Given Day won on chasing debut having previously shown a good level of form over hurdles, including when landing a Listed prize and placing in the Relkeel Hurdle.

Having chasers among his relatives bodes well for his chances, and he could make a winning start over the larger obstacles under David Noonan who is one from two for the yard.

Recommended Bet Back Just Loose Change in 15:35 Ludlow SBK 11/2

Night Of Thunder filly Completed, who fetched 100,000gns as a yearling, made a promising start for her new trainer Paul Attwater having made the switch from Karl Burke's stables.

Coming from the rear of the field in her most recent outing on yard debut, she quickened effectively from the back of the pack, rushing forward in a matter of strides, and eventually finished third to Happy Hadeda, with the reopposing Upscale in third. Sent off at 50/151.00 that day, she was able to outrun her odds to place, and over the same course-and-distance, she can be competitive once again, this time under William Cox.

Put into the tracker after her recent performance here, she makes each-way appeal as she could have more to give. She had shown some useful form in novice events last season, finishing second twice before winning her maiden at Lingfield, and she has been running exclusively on all-weather surfaces so far.

Her dam is a half-sister to Group Three winner Zibelina, who has produced the likes of Group Three winners Royal Crusade and Royal Fleet, with the former also a winner at Kempton. There is plenty of class in the pedigree, and Completed could take another step forward here.