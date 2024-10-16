Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday include 18/1 Worcester tip

Glimpse Of Gala represents value at Worcester

Indo is the one to side with at Punchestown

Olly Murphy contender makes appeal on hurdling debut

Dream start over fences for Boy at Wetherby

Charlie Longsdon-trained mare Glimpse Of Gala is likely to be overlooked in this tight five-runner contest but she is better than a mark of 126 suggests, and her previous experience over fences should hold her in good stead here. She finished second to the talented Lady Adare on her chasing debut in the race last year, and she should enjoy the conditions as well as the trip, in this race.

Although she has a bit to find on form with West Balboa, who beat her at Aintree last year over hurdles, opposing her again over fences this time should benefit Glimpse Of Gala and allow her to finish closer to, or ahead, of her rival.

West Balboa is the class angle in the race, but Glimpse Of Gala should be second best on form and ratings, and if the Dan Skelton-trained mare doesn't take to the fences on her chasing debut, despite having had point-to-point experience, Glimpse Of Gala could be the one to take advantage.

With only a small field set to head to post, Glimpse Of Gala makes plenty of appeal at generous odds of 12/113.00, but is advised each-way given the favourite could well prove tough to beat if she proves to be a natural chaser.

Recommended Bet Back Glimpse Of Gala E/W in 14:38 Worcester SBK 12/1

Likeable seven-year-old Moonovercloon finished fourth in this race when 9/25.50 favourite twelve months ago. From a 1lb higher mark here, with Keith Donoghue aboard for Matthew Smith, the gelding can make the frame once again having been performing consistently well throughout the year.

A game horse, who always gives his all, Moonovercloon is one to keep on side over hurdles or fences, as he has the ability to switch between both effectively. On his first run of the year in May, he finished third in Listed company over hurdles at 50/151.00, finishing strongly from the rear of the field to be beaten only half-a-length by winner Chapeau De Soleil, a Closutton representative who had previously held Grade One aspirations.

He then finished second to the ill-fated Mayor's Walk on his chase debut at Limerick, before placing third behind Ashdale Bob and Thecompanysergeant at Kilbeggan in a race that represents a high level of form.

He has been well supported in a few big handicaps over fences this summer, falling early on when 7/24.50 in a fourteen-runner field in July, before being narrowly denied by Battleoverdoyen when 13/27.50 favourite in a competitive twenty-runner Galway chase. He unseated late on at Listowel when last seen but can bounce back over hurdles here, capable of putting in another good effort for his yard.

Although his regular rider James Smith is aboard likely favourite Pray Tell, who is seeking a hat-trick under the 7lb claimer, Moonovercloon is worth sticking with each-way. He is on a workable mark from which he can win and he shouldn't be underestimated.

Recommended Bet Back Moonovercloon E/W in 14:50 Punchestown SBK 17/2

Defending champion Minella Indo should be favourite in this Grade Three chase, given he has proved he still retains plenty of ability with a few excellent efforts last season.

Following his victory in this race twelve months ago, he disappointed in the Grade One Down Royal Champion Chase and on that form he has plenty to find with the reopposing Conflated, however, the Gordon Elliott-trained gelding usually improves for his first outing of the season, which makes him one to oppose on his reappearance, especially at the prices.

In his following outing at Cheltenham, in his first try at the Cross Country course there, the Henry De Bromhead-trained gelding finished a gallant fourth when giving away 20lbs to the winner Latenightpass, now rated 147. That was a fine performance by the former Gold Cup winner who went on to finish a brilliant third in the Grand National at Aintree, proving his class.

The eleven-year-old usually goes well fresh, which is another positive, and the Knockeen yard has been in good form in recent months. There is plenty in Minella Indo's favour here, and he should take all of the beating under Darragh O'Keeffe.

Recommended Bet Back Minella Indo in 15:50 Punchestown SBK 3/1

Sean Bowen heads to Worcester on Wednesday where he rides one horse for trainer Olly Murphy, five-year-old gelding Jaccours.

The son of Gris De Gris makes his hurdling debut having finished fourth twice in two bumpers to date. His debut effort came at Aintree in December when he was sent off at 10/34.33, finishing behind winner Union Avenue, as well as subsequent winners Farland and Gamesters Guy. He showed improved in his following appearance to finish closer to the winner in maiden company and the switch to hurdling should allow him to show further progression.

Considering the form of his first run has been franked, and he has been subject to strong market support when up against some talented rivals, he should be capable of putting in a competitive effort on his first start over obstacles.

On pedigree he should possess plenty of ability considering he's a a half-brother to useful hurdler Hourvari, his stablemate, and is out of Ty Perrine, a winner over fences and half-sister to Grade Three winner Desir D'Un Soir, who beat Grade One winning high-class hurdler Great Love during his career. His sire has a high strike-rate of 48 percent with his winners-to-runners over timber, with statistics showing his progeny are most effective on a softer surface, both of which are positives for Jaccours here.

The yard has a 31 percent strike-rate with his horses in novice company this season with over 66 percent of their beaten horses finishing among the first four, which further enhances Jaccours' claims, and, with an interesting profile, he is one to take notice of in this novice contest.

Recommended Bet Back Jaccours E/W in 16:08 Worcester SBK 18/1

Chasing debutant Dream Boy, who has been performing consistently well over hurdles, makes plenty of appeal in this handicap from a mark of 108. The point-to-point winner has proven he can jump a fence, and if he takes to this assignment, he holds strong each-way claims for Stuart Coltherd.

The gelding was fourth to Tineggiori in a bumper on Rules debut, before finishing fourth again when 40/141.00 in his first start over hurdles at Ayr, beaten seven-lengths by subsequent Listed-placed, and now 120-rated, Little Miss Dante. That form has worked out quite well, and Dream Boy was able to put in another respectable effort behind Florida Dreams before breaking his maiden at Kelso.

Having finished among the first four in each of his three efforts in handicap company to date, from a similar mark, he can make the frame under Sam Coltherd here. He was beaten a length-and-a-half by now 127-rated Idem when in receipt of 9lbs when last seen, in his most promising run to date, and, if he can build on that outing, he can improve beyond his current rating.

There is plenty to like about the son of Yorgunnabelucky, and it could be worth keeping the faith in him as he goes chasing.