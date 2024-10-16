Daryl Carter's Tips: King George hero can pack the right punch in Ireland

Hope the rain stays away and play Hewick at Punchestown

Rainbow Trail can go back to back in Novice Chases

Willie can build on last year

We are looking for a horse to run to around 130 to win this race, and considering they have yet to achieve that, this is a rare poor-graded race for Ireland. It's worth siding with an unexposed type. Monbeg Park is respected, but he has had six cracks at fences and was no match for Gorgeous Tom at Wexford.

Pink In The Park is usually overbet in the early markets, and Broomfield Bijou was priced shorter than her at Listowel last time.

Jordans was supported behind San Salvador at Listowel last time, but his jumping let him down. However, he is a potential improver. Still, the vote goes to Rainbow Trail - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who perhaps isn't one of the yards leading lights, but he was faultless on his chasing debut at Gowran Park when fending off the late challenge of an unexposed rival.

He tired late but is entitled to improve for that seasonal debut, and connections turn him out quickly to take advantage of the lack of depth in this race. The drop of two furlongs in trip is a positive for him, and his point-to-point form reads well behind the 137-rated Mint Boy.

He looks worth chancing at 3/14.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:20 Punchestown - Back Rainbow Trail SBK 10/3

The last ten winners of this race all had experience over fences and were between six and nine, and it's no surprise given that Wetherby is a stiff task for any novice chaser with railway fences in the home straight.

Therefore, it may pay to take a chance with Vintage Fizz - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is better than he showed when well down the field at Worcester last time over three miles. The seven-year-old went off favourite for that strong Class 2 handicap, and a 49-day break may have done him some good. He was sixth in the Summer Plate on his penultimate outing when just a 10/111.00 chance, and on the pic of his form, he would have a strong say in this contest if back to his best.

Jet Plane has been poor at this venue twice. Meanwhile, Garde Des Champs has questions regarding stamina for this trip and is now 0-10 over fences.

Back the selection at 7/18.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:30 Wetherby - Back Vintage Fizz SBK 12/1

One of the fascinating things about this race is that Conflated was due to start in the 2m4f Champion Chase at Gowran Park earlier this month, and Sam Ewing was booked for the ride. He was withdrawn due to good ground, but now he is over three miles, and Jack Kennedy is on. It looked for all that he would need his seasonal return when he was due to line up at Gowran Park, and the conditions of that race - like today's - suited him, and it was a bigger pot to run for. He was well beaten in this race last year, and he has never won from a break of 100 days or more while his connections have been quoted as saying, "he must go left-handed." There's good reason to take him on.

Minella Indo won this race last year, but Rachael Blackmore's recent injury and now absence are concerns for the tricky customer. This is a deeper race than last year, and he is another year older.

Despite the weight concession, the answer to this could be Hewick. The King George hero has optimal ground conditions, and his third to Fastorslow and Gallopin Des Champs in the Punchestown Gold Cup in May is easily the best recent form on offer.

The fitting of the blinkers at the back end of last season pulled out more for him, and that headgear is on today. At the same time, a horse that needs sounder surface connections can't be picky with his targets. He also boasts an excellent record when returning from a break, so provided he can carry the weight and only a small amount of rain due to falls, he gets the vote at 9/43.25 or bigger.

However, I expect money for one or two of these, and I think Hewick will be bigger than his opening 9/43.25 on the off. So play BSP.

Recommended Bet 15:50 Punchestown - Back Hewick EXC BSP

It's worth giving a chance to Williethebuilder - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was poor in two starts at the back end of last season but had a productive Autumn, which included a facile success at Uttoxeter first time out.

The form of his Uttoxeter victory is nothing to write home about, but he did show up well at Cheltenham on two occasions following that victory, and that is easily the most potent form on offer. The hope is that the summer break has done him well, and he can return in the form that saw him finish less than two lengths behind the subsequent Betfair Hurdle third.

He still has room for improvement after just a handful of starts, and this is only his third crack in a handicap. Tintintin is a horse to catch the second time up, and Allmankind must overcome the bounce factor and a lofty mark.

Scmilsson and Whizz Kid, the latter of whom holds a good record fresh, rate the chief dangers in a competitive heat. Back the selection at 4/15.00 or bigger.