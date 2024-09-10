Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday include 9/1 Galway tip

Conditions will suit Casanova at Galway

The Ridler is ready to strike from a handy mark

Mutanaaseq can retain his title at Catterick

Aidan O'Brien could hold the key in the Irish feature

Eight-year-old Casanova, trained by Adrian McGuinness, has been a frustrating horse to follow in recent starts, but excuses can be made for a number of his recent disappointing efforts and he could bounce back to some form in familiar surroundings here.

The course-and-distance winner had been running well at the track prior to this season, with form figures of 71274 in tough handicaps. He hadn't been beaten by far in his defeats, and put in some good performances, with all bar one of the races featuring sixteen runners or more.

His three runs at the Galway Festival this year were disappointing but things didn't go his way, and he is capable of better. On his first of three outings, he travelled well into the race before being hampered when turning for home, becoming short of room when trying to come with his challenge. It's hard to recover from such an incident at Galway, and he eventually finished down the field.

His next start was two days later, on drying ground that didn't suit. He was forced eight wide coming around the final bend, bumped, and lost any chance of making the frame. He faced tougher opposition in this third and final start of the week, when conditions were more suitable but he was unable to sustain his effort, with the run perhaps coming too soon after his previous two outings.

His last two runs have left a lot to be desired, but he was upped in trip on his penultimate start, weakening late on when failing to stay, and was subsequently sent off at 66/167.00 in the highly competitive Irish Cambridgeshire at the Curragh when unable to make an impression.

In calmer waters here, he can put his recent runs behind him and return to the form he had shown previously.

On his seasonal reappearance he finished fourth at 25/126.00 in the Irish Lincolnshire on heavy ground, from a mark of 85, before being beaten a head by subsequent Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes and Group Three Ballyroan Stakes winner, Crystal Black. He was only two-and-a-quarter-lengths behind the progressive State Actor, now rated 95, when on a 3lb higher mark in May, and had previously finished a neck in third when sent off at 40/141.00 in last year's Irish Lincolnshire, when on a mark of 97.

Running from a mark of 79 here, with Cian MacRedmond claiming 5lbs, he is well-treated at the weights and, with conditions to suit, he holds strong each-way claims if he can bounce back to form. At a price of 9/110.00, Casanova is worth siding with.

Recommended Bet Back Casanova E/W in the 16:05 Galway SBK 9/1

A 50/151.00 winner of the Group Two Norfolk Stakes two years ago, Richard Fahey-trained The Ridler has failed to record another victory since, but he's slipped to a mark of 72, which makes him an attractive contender in this handicap.

Following his surprise success at Royal Ascot, he was unable to gather momentum and failed to prove he was able to consistently compete at the highest level. He was given wind surgery after a poor effort in the Sandy Lane Stakes, and was gelded earlier this year.

It has taken a few runs for the son of Brazen Beau to get going this season, but he has shown some promise in recent efforts.

He finished third when 14/115.00 at Newmarket's July Course, only three-quarters-of-a-length behind runner-up Waleefy, when receiving 2lbs from a colt who is now rated 88 following a modest success and a close second when upped in class.

War Bride, who was in receipt of 1lb, was a length behind in fourth, and she's now on a mark of 77 having finished second in both of her last two appearances.

On his penultimate start, The Ridler was narrowly beaten by Another Baar at Doncaster, with only a nose separating the pair at the line. He made up plenty of ground from the rear on the quick surface, and, although he is faced with slower ground here, he showed enough ability to suggest that a spark has been reignited, and it may not be long before he returns to the winners' enclosure.

Despite finishing tenth in his previous outing at Newcastle, he was only four-lengths behind when staying on in the Racing League, having been a bit short of room at a crucial stage.

The talented and in-form Tom Marquand is aboard in this contest, and he could be able to guide The Ridler to glory for the first time since June 2022.

Recommended Bet Back The Ridler in the 17:17 Leicester SBK 11/2

Course-and-distance winner Mutanaaseq is 10lbs lower than when winning this race last year, and will be suited by the softer conditions on track.

He showed promise to finish third at 18/119.00 when last seen here on quick ground recently, but the versatile gelding has been effective in easier conditions in the past and should be able to show further improvement in this race.

Often in-form at this time of year, having finished third at 66/167.00 during September in his first full season for Ruth Carr, then placing second when beaten a neck twelve months later, this could be the time to catch the nine-year-old on a going day.

Last season he recorded back-to-back wins in late August to mid-September, and, with jockey David Nolan, who has a 20 percent strike-rate at the track this season, aboard for the first time, Mutanaaseq could retain his title in familiar surroundings.

Recommended Bet Back Mutanaaseq in the 18:05 Catterick SBK 9/2

Ballydoyle are represented by Galileo filly Andromeda in the Listed Oyster Stakes, as Aidan O'Brien attempts to win the race for the fourth time.

The three-year-old is a sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Peaceful, who finished a neck third in the Prix de Diane and second in the Matron Stakes, anda Listed winner Easter. There's enough of class in her pedigree to suggest Andromeda can improve beyond her current mark of 92, and she holds entries in a number of Group races.

A winner over course-and-distance, Andromeda proved herself at the track when last seen, winning her maiden comfortably on soft ground. That should set her up nicely in her first attempt at black-type, and she should be suited by the ground conditions.

She had previously finished second to Elizabeth Jane, a subsequent fourth in the Irish Oaks, on heavy ground over a mile at Leopardstown, and is yet to finish outside of the first two in five starts, with four successive seconds preceding her maiden victory.

Consistent so far in her career, she has the ability to make the step up to this level for a genius trainer who has a 40 percent strike-rate at the track this year. With Wayne Lordan in the saddle, Andromeda makes plenty of appeal in this contest.