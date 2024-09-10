Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Gosden runner can finally come good at Newcastle

Gosden runner has plenty going for him at Newcastle

Gelded, cheek-pieces and switch to the AW can see Stanage score

Chance Eminent Jewel to relish the stiff 7f at Newcastle

There is a more significant effort in John Gosden's Stanage - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has been unfortunate the last twice, and the combination of this stiff mile, a recent gelding operation and the first-time cheek-pieces are reasons to think he can improve on an already high level he has achieved.

He tackles two useful horses that saddle penalties and an ex-Godolphin inmate who returns from an absence, so the scene is set for him to get into the winner's enclosure from a good middle draw.

Based on his four runs to date, the three-year-old will surely break his duck sooner or later, but the angle for improvement is the combination of the abovementioned factors and the switch to the AW for the first time.

His pedigree is exceptional, and his half-sister Coppice made a winning start in the sphere at the first time of asking and left the Gosdens with a perfect 2-2 AW record.

He has already achieved a level good enough to win this contest, and seven pounds from his biggest danger, Barefoot Warrior, can see him score.

Back the selection at 9/43.25 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 19:00 Newcastle - Back Stanage SBK 9/4

Eminent Jewel--6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--has twice this season left the impression that she is ahead of the handicapper, and while the 80-day absence is a slight cause for concern, she is worth chancing to confirm her early-season promise.

The three-year-old did well to win on her seasonal debut at Wetherby and was worth a considerable upgrade when a narrow third at Ayr in June and did best of those from off a dawdling pace.

She held excellent form in two Novice races last term: second to the smart Newbury Super Sprint third, Payment in Kind at Wolverhampton, before running second again to the brilliant Adaay In Devon.

With a proven record on the AW, fresh, and an unexposed profile over seven furlongs, she can continue her progression on this stiff, straight track, which will undoubtedly put her in the best light.

Her profile suggests she is not easy to train, so I expect her to be right today. Back the selection at 4/15.00 or bigger.