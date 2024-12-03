Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 14/1 Clonmel tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Tuesday

Dan Skelton-trained runner makes appeal at Southwell

Riot worth predicting at Lingfield

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, Dan Skelton-trained Theformismighty makes appeal on his second start over fences under Harry Skelton.

Held up on chasing debut at Chepstow in October, the seven-year-old showed promise and stuck to the task well, making up ground to finish fourth at the line. He was sent off at odds of 4/15.00 on that occasion, and, although he was unable to claim success, he displayed enough ability to suggest he can be in the mix once again.

After winning a point-to-point at Turtulla, he was subsequently purchased for £105,000 having previously finished fourth to Stay Away Fay. Fifth in a maiden hurdle at Aintree, followed a third-placed finish to Gidleigh Park, and, although he had shown glimpses of ability, only after undergoing wind surgery was he able to land his maiden hurdle at Market Rasen.

With plenty of chasers in the family, he's bred to be effective over fences and the best could be yet to come from him over the larger obstacles. Entitled to improve for the experience and for his first outing of the season, he remains on an attractive unchanged mark from 118 and should be competitive.

At odds of 5/23.50, it could prove worth sticking with Theformismighty under Harry Skelton.

Recommended Bet Back Theformismighty in 12:15 Southwell SBK 5/2

Six-year-old mare Pana To Milan could make the frame at a price in softer conditions should she bounce back from a seventh-placed effort here when last seen. She warmed to the task last on that occasion, sticking to the task well having been struggling at the back of the field.

It's worth noting it was her first run for 145 days and she could show improvement for the outing. Although she is 10lbs higher than her last winning mark from 96, she finished second at Wexford in May from her current rating under 5lb claimer Liam McKenna who is back onboard here.

Whilst Pana To Milan isn't the most reliable type and needs things to go right during a race, she is on a mark from which she can be competitive, as she proved earlier this season, and her finishing effort on her most recent outing showed some promise.

Representing each-way value at a price of 14/115.00, she can bounce back for Mick Winters, suited by these softer conditions.

Recommended Bet Back Pana To Milan E/W in 12:35 Clonmel SBK 14/1

David O'Meara-trained Riot has been kept busy this year, putting in a number of good performances, recording two victories, and finishing among the places on a number of occasions. Often needing plenty of luck considering his running style, things don't always go his way during a race, but he usually gives a good account of himself and conditions are right for him to do so here.

Last seen at Chelmsford over 7f, Riot finished three-quarters-of-a-length third to Revolutionise when thundering home in the final furlong. Usually one to come late with his challenge, a strong pace suits him and, with plenty of horses who enjoy being prominent up against him here, the set up of the race should suit.

The step back up to a mile could be in his favour, too, considering the line came slightly too soon for him on his previous outing. From an unchanged mark of 82, he warrants being top of the shortlist at this level, only 2lbs below his last winning mark having been competitive in higher class races in the past.

In both of his runs at the track he has been beaten a length-and-a-half or less, over 7f and a mile respectively. He can make it third time lucky under Jason Watson at the track, and return to winning ways.

Recommended Bet Back Riot in 13:57 Lingfield SBK 9/2

Course-and-distance winner Tyger Bay is another for whom faith is needed after a number of unlucky runs this season, however, he appears very well handicapped from a mark of 72 and could easily capitalise on his drop in the weights with some luck in-running.

The seven-year-old has form figures of 411134508435 at the track, having mostly run well enough to win or feature here, and he returned to form with a promising finishing effort over the trip at the course last month.

Running on well having dwelt the start on that occasion, the Conrad Allen-trained gelding was never in a position to threaten the eventual winner Five Wins but finished strongly to be beaten by only three-lengths.

He has found trouble mid-race previously this season notably when eighth in a higher level handicap at Kempton from a 10lb higher mark when sent off at odds of 66/167.00. He was stuck behind a line of horses as the race developed, and, despite quickening with the rest of the field, it appeared he was never given an opportunity to reach full speed with the lack of a clear run in the final furlongs.

That outing proved he is capable of being competitive in a race of that nature from a higher mark, and, although he hasn't been able to fire since, excuses can be made. The experienced son of Cable Bay possesses plenty of ability and should be more than capable of featuring from this mark under George Wood.