Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 12/1 Take a sip of Champagne at Southwell

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes a double figure priced horse at Southwell.

Daryl Carter has one selection on Tuesday and looks to Olly Murphy to provide a winner at Southwell...

  • First run after wind surgery

  • Eye catcher last time at Bangor

  • Champagnesuperover could be ready to strike from reduced mark

12:15 Southwell - Back Champagnesuperover @ 12/113.00 0.5pt e/w

Theformismighty ran a solid race for this column on chase/seasonal debut at Chepstow 35 days ago, and now may be the time to catch him entitled to strip fitter for that outing with cheek-pieces going on for the first time, and a case can be made. The same applies to Yes Day for Jonjo O'Neil, who will likely be a better chaser than a hurdler, even if it is beyond this distance.

Still, a chance is taken with Champagnesuperover - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who caught the eye under tender handling 20 days ago at Bangor and has fallen to an attractive mark and is dropped in grade.

The nine-year-old has had wind surgery since and is turned out relatively quickly likely to capitalise on his recent good form. He was an eye-catcher from off the pace on his penultimate start over a trip too short, but one suspects that a change in tactics could be on under Kevin Brogan. He scored immediately following a wind surgery at Ayr back in 2021, and now down from a high of 137, he is finally at a place where connections can rack up a couple of victories with him.

Sean Bowen is banned for a few days and Murphy has called in Kevin Brogan who has finished in the first three on seven of his 15 rides for the yard.

It might be wise to take a small each-way chance with this once classy chaser who is still relatively lightly raced in this sphere and is much better than this grade on a going day.

Back the selection at 10/111.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet

12:15 Southwell - Back Champagnesuperover

SBK12/1

Cheltenham Festival Focus Week 6 Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) End Of Year review

2024 P/L = +76.80 ROI 7.05%

BSP P/L = +31.5 ROI 2.89%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +1.33

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

