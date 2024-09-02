Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday include 7/1 Goodwood tip

Monumental is one to note for the master trainer

Kailasa can prove her class Gowran Park

Many A Star to shine at Goodwood

Veteran Ice Cold In Alex is handicapped to win

Kingman colt Monumental is the standout contender for Ballydoyle in this 7f maiden. He couldn't make an impression on debut at the Curragh, in a race won by stablemate Henri Matisse, a dual Group Two winner since, but he shaped as though he'd improve plenty for the experience.

On his reappearance at the track, he showed significant progression to finish second to Ides Of March, a comfortable winner of the Group Three Round Tower Stakes on Saturday, when sent off at odds of 14/115.00. Lunigiana was in third, a filly who had previously finished second to Phoenix Stakes winner Babouche, and has since finished third in Listed company.

It represents a good level of form, especially considering the potential that Ides Of March has shown and the number of Group One entries he holds.

The step up to 7f should suit, and he can take another step forward. His dam, Riqa, was a winner over a mile, and finished second on three occasions in Listed company. There is plenty of class in his pedigree and he's a half-brother to three-time Group Three winner Tantheem.

Should the forecast rain have an affect on the ground conditions, it shouldn't inconvenience this colt as his sire's progeny tend to cope with a softer surface. His dam was a winner on heavy ground and her most successful progeny to date, the aforementioned Tantheem, won a Group Three on soft over 6f.

On only his third career start, Monumental could be good enough to break his maiden tag. Dante's Lad's third on debut has been franked by Acapulco Bay, and he's likely to be the biggest danger of the experienced runners, whilst the well-bred Tashir demands respect on pedigree, however, it may be worth siding with Aidan O'Brien and Monumental.

The master trainer has a 50 percent strike-rate at the track this year and boasts a 100 percent record with his juveniles here during 2024. The statistics are in his favour, and the yard is in excellent form as usual, which bodes well for the chances of Wayne Lordan's mount at odds of 13/82.63.

Recommended Bet Back Monumental in 14:10 Gowran Park SBK 13/8

Daughter of Starspangledbanner Kailasa is one to keep on side for Johnny Murtagh in this 7f handicap. The three-year-old filly wears a first-time hood as she attempts to return to winning ways, having won her maiden at the Curragh on her penultimate start, beating subsequent winner Counterculture. This is her second run in handicap company and, 3lb higher for her second to Serialise at Cork, she makes plenty of appeal from a mark of 81.

She was sent off as the 4/15.00 favourite on her most recent run, when beaten only a neck by the eventual winner who had shown some useful form previously, including when beaten Siege Of Troy, a filly who has finished fourth in a Group Three since, only half-a-length behind subsequent Listed winner Lily Hart.

In six starts to date, Kailasa has finished among the first four in all of her races, with her poorest effort coming when only a length behind dual winner Zaynab in heavy conditions on debut. She showed plenty of greenness on that occasion, but was able to be competitive against the likes of Igor Stravinsky, a two-and-a-quarter-length winner over 91-rated Apricot Ice since, and Monasterboice, a progressive and consistent performer who recently recorded a hat-trick of wins.

The homebred, representing the Aga Khan, has shown enough to suggest she can land victory from her current mark, and could progress further in time. She has plenty of promise, and could have enough class to prevail in this contest under Ben Coen.

Recommended Bet Back Kailasa in 15:20 Gowran Park SBK 7/2

In this 6f contest, top-weight Many A Star makes plenty of appeal for Jamie Osborne. A course-and-distance winner, the gelding has been running consistently well this term and is on a workable mark of 84, from which he can be competitive.

He's 3lbs higher than his last winning mark when victorious at Kempton in April, but he has been performing well since, from a higher mark, including when second twice at Windsor from 88, and when beaten by only two-and-a-half-lengths at odds of 20/121.00 on his penultimate start. Third when last seen, he came from far back in the field on that occasion to finish strongly, and from a 1lb lower mark here, he could be ready to strike.

The seven-year-old is handicapped to win under Saffie Obsorne, who has a 29 percent strike-rate at the track this year. He is a reliable each-way selection, and should be competitive at this level.

Recommended Bet Back Many A Star in 16:05 Goodwood SBK 7/1

Ten-year-old veteran Ice Cold In Alex is on a workable mark from 66, 16lbs below his last winning mark, and has been threatening to strike this season. Things haven't gone his way this season so far, with a number of luckless runs, but he has been performing consistently well on the whole, and is 6lbs lower than when joined for fifth at odds of 20/121.00 on his seasonal reappearance behind Hurricane Ivor.

He has finished third twice in competitive handicaps at the Curragh, and managed sixth from twenty one runners when last seen, struggling for room at a crucial stage in the race and unable to get into a position to trouble the leaders.

With a bit of luck in-running, he's good enough to be able to return to the winners' enclosure, with usual partner Jamie Powell claiming 3lb once again.

The step up to a mile after running over 6f-7f so far this season, could prove to be a good move by the trainer at this stage in Ice Cold In Alex's career. Things haven't been working out over a shorter trip, and perhaps the extra distance will allow him more time to mount a challenge. Often during his races this term, he has finished strongly in the final furlong, but sometimes too late to have an impact on the major honours.

In June, he finished third in a 7f handicap at the Curragh, only a neck behind runner-up Jessica Harrington-trained Serialise, when in receipt of 3lb, who had previously beaten now 101-rated Siege Of Troy to win her maiden, and has earned a rating of 85. That represents a good level of form, and his two recents efforts in big field contests suggest the gelding can be competitive at this level.

At the weights he makes plenty of appeal, and can make the frame at the least at a track where he usually performs well.