Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday including 25/1 Windsor tip

Shining Pearl to sparkle at Ayr

Tribal Chief worth siding with for in-form Menuisier yard

Many A Star is great value in Windsor sprint

Shining Pearl, a two-year-old daughter of Iffraaj, and a half-sister to Listed winner Mystic Pearl, makes her third career start in this 7f contest. She has shaped with promise so far, and showed progression from her debut effort when last seen, suggesting there could be more to come from this filly as she gains more experience.

On debut she finished fifth at Thirsk, three-quarters-of-a-length behind Ripple Effect, who had previously finished behind subsequent Group Two winner Arabian Dusk at Doncaster. Ghost Run, a winner on her next start, was in sixth, and she has since finished fourth in a higher class handicap.

There is some substance to the form, and Shining Pearl was only just beaten by a 300,000gns filly, Miss Tonnerre, on her most recent start at Newmarket, showing enough ability to suggest a maiden win is imminent.

With Karl Burke recording a 24 percent strike-rate with his juveniles this term, Shining Pearl holds leading claims and can make it third time lucky in the hands of Clifford Lee.

Recommended Bet Back Shining Pearl in the 14:25 Ayr SBK 4/5

David Menuisier is performing at a 33 percent strike-rate currently, and holds strong claims in this 1m contest with Sioux Nation gelding Tribal Chief.

The three-year-old is yet to fire in three runs at the track, but each of his appearances here came before he was gelded, and he has since shown a higher level of form and has been upped in trip. His sire has a 30 percent win-rate with runners on the all-weather, suggesting there should be no issue with conditions on track, and his half-brother, Kiwano, is three from eight on the surface.

Tribal Chief beat a subsequent winner in Hello Cotai to land a first career success at Nottingham in June, and finished third to Great Chieftain when sent off as the 15/82.88 favourite on his most recent start. Great Chieftain has since won a competitive handicap at Goodwood, and is now rated 13lbs higher than when victorious at Newbury, when only a length-and-three-quarters ahead of Tribal Chief.

Tribal Chief was slowly away from the stalls that day too, but finished strongly, and has the ability to go close here from an unchanged mark of 65.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Chief in the 14:45 Kempton SBK 4/1

A competitive sprint is the feature race on the card at Windsor, in which Many A Star can outrun his odds for Jamie Osborne.

In the hands of Saffie Osborne, the seven-year-old has the ability to make the frame, at the least, from a mark of 87. He is 6lbs higher than his last winning mark, but he has finished second twice to reopposing rivals, when rated 88, and is much better off at the weights with both Get It and Amazonian Dream, respectively, here.

The likable gelding finished second over course-and-distance in June, when 1lb higher, on level weights with the winner Get It, who is now rated 101 following two subsequent wins, including in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood. Many A Star struggled to settle on that occasion, racing keenly in the middle of the pack, but was able to finish with a flourish and stayed on well to come within three-quarters-of-a-length of the winner.

Whilst he has been disappointing twice since, he can return to form here and, at the prices, he represents great each-way value at 25/126.00.