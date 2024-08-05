Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday include 15/2 Carlisle tip

Hey Johnny an each-way play at Cork

Seven-year-old gelding Hey Johnny makes his return over hurdles in this handicap, having had a recent run in a Flat maiden at Ballinrobe. The return to a sounder surface should suit as he seeks his first win since a victory at Thurles in January 2023, and he's only 2lb higher here, with conditional Shaun Greene claiming 7lbs.

The Tom Mullins-trained contender had been running in competitive contests last year, with his final two starts of the year coming in Grade Three and Listed company, respectively. In calmer waters, he should be able to return to some form for a yard who has enjoyed a couple of successes in recent weeks.

From an each-way angle, it could be worth taking a chance on Hey Johnny, who should fare better than seen in recent outings, and is an enticing price.

Dundalk specialist Theriverrunsdeep is on a 16lb lower mark than her all-weather rating and, although she is most effective on the polytrack, she is capable of springing a surprise on the turf for Seamus O'Donnell.

Ridden by Wesley Joyce, who partnered 50/151.00 winner Bessie Abott to victory in Galway on Friday, takes the ride aboard the mare who gave a good account of herself when eighth at Cork when last seen, despite getting upset in the stalls beforehand.

On her penultimate start at Down Royal, she finished third of twelve over 5f, placing at odds of 16/117.00. On a 1lb lower mark here, she holds each-way claims and can improve on her previous outing at the track, where she was repeatedly denied a run on the rail and struggled for space.

Capable of outrunning her usual generous odds, Theriverrunsdeep is worth siding with each-way in the 6f sprint.

Homebred filly Upscale, by Kingman out of a Group Three winning mare Dandhu, finished second to subsequent Group Three winner, and Oaks runner-up, Dance Sequence on debut at Newmarket's July Course, showing great promise.

She was disappointing when reappearing at Doncaster, racing too freely, and was equipped with first-time hood when showing promise to finish second at Haydock.

The form of her penultimate start could prove to be useful considering the winner, Forever Blue, had previously featured in a Group Three, and is better than her two recent outings in hotly contested handicaps suggests. The third-placed filly, Not Real, was narrowly beaten by Group Three placed, and Commonwealth Cup fourth, Kind Of Blue on debut, and the fourth-placed horse, Tareefa, has since recorded successive victories.

Upscale struggled at Chester when last seen, but may not have handled the track on that occasion, and should bounce back to some form in this contest for Andrew Balding. She has plenty of potential and should be in the mix in a race of this nature.

Likeable grey, Enola Grey, was fairly consistent with her performances throughout 2023, and made an electric start to life with Gemma Tutty, recording two wins and finishing second on four occasions in her first six starts for her new trainer. She enjoyed plenty of success on the all-weather earlier in the year, but showed she can be effective on turf when third at Beverley on her most recent start.

Joanna Mason, winner of this race in 2021 and 2022, respectively, takes the ride aboard the four-year-old filly, who must shoulder top-weight in this contest. The reliable jockey has a 50 percent strike-rate when teaming up with the trainer this season, which bodes well for the chances of Enola Grey, especially considering the good form of the yard in recent weeks.

A mark of 82 appears workable enough for a filly who could have more to give, and this is a race in which she is presented with a feasible opportunity of returning to winning ways.