Daryl Carter's Tips: Ripon is the Origin of Monday's two bets

Back the well-handicapped Origintrail at Ripon

Use the same line of form with International Girl

There was plenty of interesting racing on Monday. There was not much to tempt me in for a bet, but the 16:45 at Lingfield is a race I am keen to keep an eye on. Simon And Crisford's Apotheosis has a tough ask under a penalty but holds a good draw in stall seven to get some cover. The three-year-old shaped with great encouragement on his debut at Kempton in a race that worked well before scoring in a hot contest at Haydock last time.

He had Argentali behind at Kempton when making some eye-catching headway before his effort petered out to finish third. The winner [95), Dosman, and runner-up (90), Cat Ninja, had an experience edge and were better positioned, and he improved to win at Haydock despite pulling hard for much of the race that lacked pace. He needs to relax now, but the reintroduction of the hood following that free-going effort is a positive step. He is promising and one to keep on side for a big field handicap.

I was expecting Granger Bay to be missed in the market. He hasn't. He shaped well on his debut at Yarmouth behind Telemark (97). The Jane Chapple-Hyam runner offered plenty of promise and pulled well clear of the remainder to finish runner-up. That race has worked out very well. He went off at just 5/16.00 on his seasonal return in June at Doncaster, when he travelled exceptionally well for much of the race before shaping in need of the outing and fading late on.

That was a Novice of the highest order won by Socialite (105), with King's Gamble (102) filing the runner-up spot. The third has since gone narrowly close to scoring at Windsor; the fourth was Surrey Shadow (exceptionally well treated), who almost collared Apotheosis at Haydock next time and had previously had Upscale well behind. The fifth is rated 88, and the sixth had beaten Cat Ninja on her previous start.

Granger Bay's return after 65 days off suggests something was a miss on that occasion. Given the down-the-field effort, I thought the market would overlook him. Well-bred and a brother to the smart Saffron Beach, he is drawn well in stall eight if he is quick enough. In the end, I decided not to bet.

Ripon's 15:00 is a substandard five-furlong contest, and Caribbean Wind will only need to reproduce her first two efforts to win this. That is no given after running with the choke out at Leicester, but she holds more promise than these. Still, 6/52.20 at this level is tough to entertain, but she would be one for those looking for multiple selections.

Keeping at Ripon, Betfair and Bet365 could not have been further apart with the opening odds of Arkendale at 16:30. The home team went 9/25.50 with the other outfit offering 10/111.00. It's good to see the bookmakers doing battle for business. The other horse that split opinion was Dawn Of Liberation 9/43.25 home and 4/15.00 away. The traders, like me, struggled to find the key to this race. Poet's Dawn was a windy enough favourite. Something could bounce back. There was encouragement from Secret World running on last time, and Arkendale has it in him to play a hand if connections decide to switch from hold-up tactics with him.

I thought Origintrail--4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--might hold every chance now returned to this Ripon venue. This is a horse with ability, but she has been frustrating for a long while now, and obviously, connections feel the same as they reach for a headgear combination with a first-time tongue tie and cheekpieces.

That could make all the difference, and her return to Ripon, where she has a record of 123 below Class 2 level is the second angle. The third is that she now drops into Class 5 company where her record in Class 5 handicaps reads 221, with the two defeats by no more than a combined distance of 3/4 of a length and the victory at this track.

She was in the process of showing improved form this term, making an excellent seasonal debut when second at Catterick to a rejuvenated subsequent winner who is now ten pounds higher in the handicap. She then run well here in the listed company behind Radio Goo Goo. The winner has since won again, and Origintrail was worth an upgrade after she was slowly away and running widest of all down the home straight.

She was flying too high at York in Listed company, but it was no disgrace being beaten just four lengths by a horse in Azure Blue, whose previous visit to York saw her land the Group 2 Duke Of York over the subsequent Group 2 King George winner Highfield Princess.

She didn't look in love with the uphill finish over six furlongs at Carlisle last time, so I am happy to forgive that she has now returned to this scenario.

She can be free-going, so applying the headgear means this move back to five furlongs is a positive. Her last start over today's minimum trip saw her a nose second in this race last year off this mark, and if the new headgear can bring out further improvement, she can go very close. I made her a 4/15.00 chance, and like many races, there are varying opinions between bookmakers. She can't be any shorter, so 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:30 Ripon - Back Origintrail SBK 4/1

The unexposed Kings Merchant is drawn well to attack and is the obvious one to throw to the top of this market. However, he hasn't experienced Ripon, and today, he takes on a clutch of older, well-handicapped horses that love this place. That may be a good enough reason to take him on.

Bay Breeze won this race last year in a bog, hinted at a revival at York last time, and the three-time Ripon winner is very well handicapped should the cheekpieces continue to have a positive say. He will likely play a hand in this. Still, despite being 11 lb better off with International Girl - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - she gets the vote to bounce back returned to Ripon.

The six-year-old loves a fast surface, and she gets her wish, having shaped better than the bare result at York last time from the wrong side of the track. Her record here is excellent, and her June victory over three of these recorded a quick time. Her other two efforts at Ripon have both come on seasonal debuts and seen narrow defeats. She attempted to give nine pounds to the now 97-rated Pinafore in one of those.

She is drawn well in stall four and should be ready to strike turned out quickly from her last run. She appeals at 9/43.25 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 16:00 Ripon - Back International Girl SBK 11/4

