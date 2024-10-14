Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday include 9/1 Wolverhampton tip

Dragon Of Malta will enjoy conditions at Roscommon

The Amazon is on a handy mark from 74

Cerulean Summer is ready to break her maiden

Unfortunate not to retain his title at the Harvest Festival when last seen, Dragon Of Malta holds strong claims only 3lb higher this time around having shown significant improvement on his previous start at Galway. He has run well at the track in the past when a neck second to Earls here from a 7lb higher mark, and he will be suited by the softer conditions.

His trainer Pat O'Donnell enjoyed a nice winner over hurdles at Tipperary last week and there is enough in his gelding's favour here. The seven-year-old hadn't been seen to best effect this season, prior to his recent outing, but conditions had been quicker than desired. This extended 7f in easier ground should be perfect for him, and at the weights he has a great chance of recording a sixth win of his career.

With Shane Foley in the plate, a price of 6/17.00 could represents value.

Recommended Bet Back Dragon Of Malta in 14:05 Roscommon SBK 6/1

The Amazon put in a promising effort when second at Carlisle last month, staying on well from the rear of the field when making up plenty of ground at the finish. That was his first run following a gelding operation, and if he can take another step forward here, he should be competitive from a mark of 74.

The son of Farhh fetched 150,000gns as a juvenile and won his maiden at the track on his second start. He beat a field which included Clive Cox-trained Nemov, now rated 80, who had previously finished half-a-length second to now 93-rated Fire Demon. Although The Amazon hadn't shown much in his other starts, he had shaped with enough promise to suggest there could be further improvement to come as he gains more experience.

Things seemed to click into gear in his most recent appearance, which would suggest this could be the time to stick with the James Tate-trained three-year-old. From only a 1lb higher mark, he holds leading claims in softer conditions once again, with the extra furlong likely to be in his favour considering the manner in which he was able to see out the 7f when last seen.

There could be plenty of further progression to come from him, and he should be able to improve beyond his current mark, making him a strong selection at the weights under Neil Callan.

Recommended Bet Back The Amazon in 16:50 Windsor SBK 5/1

Dylan Cunha-trained filly Cerulean Summer holds strong claims from a mark of 55 under 5lb claimer Morgan Cole.

The daughter of Eqtidaar is seeking her first career success on her thirteenth start, coming into the race on the back of a close second over course-and-distance recently. She was slowly away on that occasion but stayed on strongly at the finish, and she appears ready to finally break her maiden.

On her penultimate start at the track when tenth, she stayed in the stalls for a moment after the gates opener, conceding a number of lengths to her rivals and was unable to get back on terms. It was a run worth forgiving, and given she doesn't repeat that here, she should be able to put in a competitive effort to replicate her most recent start.

She had shown some snippets of good form previously, including when finishing a length-and-a-quarter behind the now 83-rated City Of Delight when giving away 1lb at Kempton in May, and she had finished second in her first outing here in maiden company last November.

The useful filly has displayed enough ability to suggest she should be able to win at this level, and this appears a feasible opportunity for her to record a first career success.