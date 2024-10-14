Horse Racing Tips: Back Wolverhampton duo for Monday evening 50/1 double

Snooze Land stuck on well from a poor position last time

Expect Rubellite to travel well again in lowly company

Alan Dudman has a double for Monday at Wolverhampton at 50/1 51.00

Sticking to the All-Weather looks the best plan of action today with more rain on its way and Windsor will do will to keep their meeting on.

A return to Wolverhampton for the column today and Snooze Lane is off a fair enough mark at a track he saves his best for to warrant an interest in the 18:00.

The doubt is the trip and whether 7f will be too sharp a test for the 5yo, but I'll take that chance with a fair price and he didn't run a bad race last time at the track not helped by a poor position. Charlotte's Web scored from 77 in that and was on the pace throughout - and that was the place to be with the way the tempo quickened.

Snooze Lane had to come from further back and wide.

The selection's last win came off 61, so he's in that ballpark again and he goes best at Wolves - usually coming late. He last won under a very confident ride back in April.

Recommended Bet Back Snooze Lane SBK 7/1

Rubellite was a drifter this morning on the Sportsbook from 4/15.00 to 11/26.50, but the race is not a good one and there's hope from her last run that she might be able to get her head in front.

This is very low grade stuff and Rubellite is a 1-15 horse rated under 50, but she travelled very well at Newcastle last time over 1m2f to keep her onside.

She also conceded first run there, but with the way she made up ground, she has to be of interest from a mark of just 46.

The drop in trip to a speedier 1m shouldn't be an issue either and she won a Classified Stakes race at Wolverhampton by 4L back in January with ease.

Recommended Bet Back Rubellite SBK 11/2