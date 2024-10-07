Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday include 16/1 Ponty bet

Softer conditions will suit Shazani

In-form Music Society is handicapped to win

St Denis's Well can exploit 29lb lower hurdles mark

Progressive Tribal Chief bids for a hat-trick of wins

Charlie Johnston-trained Shazani should be suited by the softer conditions on track at Pontefract, on the basis of his penultimate effort when narrowly beaten by subsequent winner Our Mighty Mo. That represents a good formline considering Our Mighty Mo has shown a decent level of form this term, and could improve further beyond his current mark of 81.

Dark Angel colt Shazani won his maiden on his third start at Hamilton, before being given an opening mark of 84. He failed to hold on from the front on his handicap debut at Haydock, weakening to eventually finish seventh of eight at odds of 11/112.00, with subsequent winner Seraphim Angel behind in eighth. It was a race that appeared to suit the closers, as many of those towards the front early on were unable to sustain a challenge in the final furlong.

He finished a respectable eighth behind Artagnan in a higher level Nursery Handicap at Goodwood, with the likes of The Dragon King, Sex On Fire, and Mission Command just ahead of him that day. Sent off at 50/151.00, he was able to stick to the task well but lacked the class to have an impact on the race, on ground that may have been quicker than ideal.

At a generous price here, he is worthy of each-way consideration in desired conditions, representing value at 16/117.00 under P J McDonald.

Recommended Bet Back Shazani E/W in 13:17 Pontefract SBK 16/1

Nine-year-old gelding Music Society seeks an eighth career success in this 5f contest. He has decent form figures in softer ground and is now 17lbs below his last winning mark, at Catterick two years ago. Due another victory soon, having finished second in both of his two most recent runs, the Tim Easterby-trained gelding is in-form and ready to strike, capable of going close in this race.

He suffered an awkward start from the stalls when last seen at Ripon, which put him on the backfoot from the outset, but was able to stay on well to finish second and remains on the same mark from 64. Prior to that run he was unfortunate when narrowly denied by Water Of Leith at Ayr, when sent off at 12/113.00, pulling two-and-a-half-lengths clear of third-placed Frank The Spark who was coming into the race on the back of a Beverley win.

With plenty in his favour here, and from a workable mark from which he appears very well-handicapped on his best form, he is one for the shortlist and should be competitive in the hands of David Allan.

Recommended Bet Back Music Society in 13:52 Pontefract SBK 15/2

St Denis's Well was unlucky when taking a false step which ended any chance of making the frame at Downpatrick when last seen. He was unable to recover following the incident, but had been deemed a 4/15.00 chance as he was looking to exploit a mark of 91 over hurdles, 29lbs below his chase mark of 120.

Running over timber once again here, he holds strong claims as he's stepped up in trip to three miles, over which he has won over fences in the past from the same mark. With no stamina queries, and having won over hurdles last November when 40/141.00, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that this Ian Patrick Donoghue-trained contender can have a say in this contest.

Although sounder conditions aren't ideal, there is enough rain forecast to have some effect on the surface which would suit, however, regardless of the ground, he should be able to be competitive from his current mark under Keith Donoghue, and holds each-way claims at the least.

Recommended Bet Back St Denis's Well in 16:50 Fairyhouse SBK 13/2

Highly progressive gelding Tribal Chief represents an in-form David Menuisier yard and could defy a rise of 6lbs to record a hat-trick of victories under Harry Davies.

The son of Sioux Nation has shown masses of improvement following a gelding operation and a switch into handicap company, winning on handicap debut at Nottingham from a mark of 61. He put in a disappointing effort here when racing too keenly in June, but should fare much better on his return to Yarmouth considering he has learnt plenty with experience this season, and has been professional in recent starts.

His most recent win came on heavy ground at Epsom, in which he pounced late to win with a bit in hand, and he could still be ahead of the handicapper, capable of continuing his rich vein of form and recording another success.

The likeable type is worth sticking with for the foreseeable, as he has shown to possess plenty of ability as well as a good attitude. This trip with a slight ease in ground conditions should suit him well and he's the one to beat.