Horse Racing Tips: Betfair Chase weekend bets from Racing...Only Bettor

Our Tips From the Betfair-Sponsored Card at Haydock

13:50 - The Betfair Racing Only Bettor Handicap Hurdle 2m 3f

Kevin: "I've gone for Le Ligerien here. There's a good chance that he will be fitter than his last run and the track and trip will suit him."

Tony: "Similar to Kevin I'm going for a big priced horse in what is a tricky race and it's Kaizer. He's been crying out for a step up in trip. He'll love the ground and has a lovely racing weight."

Dan: "Umbrigado for David Pipe is my fancy. He's only having his 7th start of his career and I think he is worth a go."

14:25 - The Betfair Free Bet Drop Stayers' Handicap Hurdle Race3m 1/2f

Dan: "It's going to be a big ask for The Jam Man here. I like Third Wind who is twice the price of the favourite. He travelled well at Newbury and comes here with a run under his belt with a good jockey booked."

Tony: "This is my type of race and the key piece of form is The Pertemps at Cheltenham and it will be very interesting to see how Relegate goes for Colm Murphy."

Kevin: "I don't like the front of the market here. I agree with Dan that it could be time to swerve The Jam Man. I give Clyne a chance here. He's won around Haydock before, will be a big price here and hopefully he can hit the frame."

15:00 - The Betfair Chase 3m 1.5f

Tony: "The market has come for Clan Des Obeaux but looking at the makeup of the race I would be against the front three at the top of the betting. I've put up Keeper Hill win and place here. He won on this card last year, will handle the ground and has his conditions here. I think that he is very much overpriced in this race."

Kevin: "This is a proper horse race. I'm going for Lostintranslation. I've fallen in love with this horse since he won this race last year. He ran a really good race in the Gold Cup and it looked like he would win the race turning in but just didn't see it out. I'd be very hopeful that he will turn into one of the very best horses around."

Dan: "If this was a flat 3m and the ground was similar to last year then Lostintranslation would be my pick. I find it hard to back Bristol De Mai and it will be a race that I will be watching keenly."

15:35 - The Better Value On The Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Chase 3m

Tony: "I put up Perfect Candidate earlier in the week, so I'm happy to see him lining up. He normally comes on a bundle for his first run and I would imagine this would be the plan for a while. I've also had a saver on Don Poli. I saw enough from his run at Aintree to suggest that the fire still burns."

Dan: "I'm surprised that Fortified Bay is not shorter in the betting. He was beaten by a progressive horse on his last run and the trip should really suit him."

Kevin: "It's not a strong fancy but you'd have to stick with Don Poli. He's clearly a shadow of the horse that he once was but hopefully he can run well."

Best Bets on the Ascot Card

14:05 - The Chanelle Pharma Chase (Class 1) (Grade 2) 2m 5f

Dan: "Real Steel shaped well in the Gold Cup before his stamina gave out. I think Imperial Aura is the right favourite here. The race will set up perfectly. His jumping was excellent at Carlisle and if he can get on the lead it will be difficult to peg him back."

Tony: "This looks a trappy race. I'd be inclined to agree with Dan. Imperial Aura looks to be the right favourite but I won't be having a bet."

Kevin: "My main interest would be in Real Steel. If I was Paul Nicholls I would be using this race as a stepping stone to the King George. I would love to see him put in a solid round of jumping here."

14:40 - The Ascot Hurdle Race 2m 3.5f

Kevin: "I was a big Laurina fan but she really went off the rails last season. At the weights she should have a great chance but you would have to take her on and lay her."

Tony: "I've actually laid Laurina already. She comes with a health & wealth warning"

Dan: "It's been so long since Laurina ran to her rating and one very much to take on."

15:17 - The Hurst Park Handicap Chase (Class 2) 2m 1f

Kevin: "There looks to be loads of pace here and I'm going for Amoola Gold."

Tony: "I've a very strong opinion here and it's Drumconnor Lad. He travels very well and I think he's a horse going places."

15:50 - Coral Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Class 4) 2m

Tony: "I did a piece with Nico de Boinville and he thinks that Wraysford is potentially very good but I won't be playing."

A Bonus Bet for Navan on Sunday

14:20 - BV Best Bet Chase

Kevin: "I can't wait to see Minella Indo here. This should be an easy task but I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes."