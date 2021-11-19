Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and insight for Betfair Chase Saturday

You can find out who a quintet of our writers are backing in the Betfair Chase here. Below is sample of what our ambassadors and tipsters have to say about the action at Haydock and beyond on Saturday.

Kevin Blake: Flight and Tommy the picks on Betfair Chase day

Kevin says: "At Ascot, the one that makes most appeal in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase (14:05) is the Paul Nicholls-trained Master Tommytucker. The lightly-raced 10-year-old enjoyed the first full campaign of his career last season and made plenty of hay by winning three times and running well in Grade 1 company.

"He made his seasonal return over hurdles at Wetherby last month and that should serve to blow away the cobwebs. He could well get the lead to himself and Sam Twiston-Davies is likely to make use of his advantage of race fitness over his main rivals. There is always a danger that he will clout a fence, but it wouldn't surprise if he proves to be difficult to peg back from the front."

Check out our monster offer on the 2.25 at Haydock tomorrow.



Money back as a free bet if your horse fails to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th.



Available on Sportsbook or Exchange.



T&C's apply, click below for more details.#BetfairDoubleDailyRewards ? Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 19, 2021

Kate Tracey: If The Cap Fits looks a solid proposition

Kate says: "If The Cap Fits who looks a solid proposition in the 14:25 at Haydock. There are questions to be answered by Orbys Legend in relation to the trip and this rise in the weights. However, If The Cap Fits will certainly get this trip and is running off a reduced handicap mark as he drops in grade.

"This horse became quite the enigma over fences last season where any trip seemed to be too short for him. That chasing career began perfectly when winning at Ffos Las where he capitalised on his two rivals' frailties. However, he never reached the heights connections would've expected."

No. 1 If The Cap Fits (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 25 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 149

Paul Nicholls: Next Destination should be right in the mix in Betfair Chase

Paul says: "I've had this race in mind for Next Destination ever since he came back to us in the summer. He is a high class horse who did brilliantly last season on his return to action after a gap of 920 days with various problems. He won twice, jumping soundly, before running a terrific race in the slowly run NH Chase at Cheltenham where he finished second to Galvin. That form is top drawer and he should be right in the mix in the Betfair Chase wearing cheekpieces for the first time."

No. 6 Next Destination (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 153

Betfair Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform say: "A Plus Tard is a top-class chaser who won the Savills Chase at Leopardstown (by half a length from Kemboy) last season, and proved better than ever when one and a quarter lengths second to Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on his final start. He is the stand out on form and has been well supported for this in recent weeks. He has finished runner-up on his seasonal reappearance for the last three years, but may not need to be at his best to land this."

Tony Calvin: Handicapper has given Ramses a big chance

Tony says: "Strictlyadancer obviously deserves to be favourite after his brace of Cheltenham victories but he has gone up 12lb for those, so I would want a lot bigger than 7/4 myself (he looks a drifter to me), and I was seriously toying with taking him on with the next in the betting, Ramses De Teillee.

No. 1 Ramses De Teillee (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Fergus Gillard

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 147

"He often leaves his first run of the season well behind him next time out, as he did when winning in 2018 and 2020 - he won on his 2019 campaign debut - so that poor run at Newton Abbot over hurdles on his reappearance didn't bother me in the slightest.

"He has form figures of 214 around here and the handicapper has given him some chance, dropping him 5lb over fences since his last run over them in the Midlands National in March, and that generosity allows him to scrape into this 0-145 off a ceiling mark of 147."