Horse Racing Tips: All Saturday's best bets in one place

Joseph O'Brien: Maritime Wings to take off at Leopardstown

Betfair Ambassador has some of his yard's stars in action at Leopardstown tomorrow and thinks his runner is the one to beat in the second race of the afternoon.

Joseph says: "Maritime Wings (Leopardstown, 13:10) has had a very good campaign already, making a winning debut in a maiden over this course and distance prior to twice finishing second to Point Lonsdale in Group company. He doesn't have that colt to deal with here and those runs make him the form pick in this. There are a few unexposed ones in against him that look very promising, but he sets the bar good and high for them. He shouldn't have any issue with this longer trip and he looks to have a very good chance."

Kevin Blake: Hurricane can blow them away at Doncaster

It's a fabulous day of Flat racing for Kevin Blake to get stuck into and he pulls out a pair of wagers from Donny and Chester...

Kevin says: "At Doncaster, one of the most competitive races of the entire weekend is the Portland Handicap (13:45) and while he may not be a huge price given the shape of the race, I'm siding with the William Haggas-trained Hurricane Ivor.

"The four-year-old was formerly trained in France and got off the mark for Haggas in an ordinary handicap at Sandown in July, but it has been his three runs since then that have pinpointed him as one that is capable of winning an ultra-competitive handicap such as this."

Ryan Moore: Expecting a big run from Basilica in Irish Champion Stakes

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has a strong book of seven rides for Saturday at Leopardstown including St Mark's Basilica in the big race.

Ryan says: "It's a shame there are only four runners in the field but it looks like the quality of St Mark's Basilica and Tarnawa has scared off any other opposition. He has won three from three this season and his Eclipse form is working out well with Mishriff going on to win the Juddmonte by 6L in York. There were only four runners in the Eclipse, so the small field will not be a disadvantage to him here.

No. 4 (4) St Mark's Basilica (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

"I have lots of respect for Taranawa. She looked a super filly at the back end of last season with wins in the Prix l'Opera and the Breeders' Cup Turf in Keeneland. Poetic Flare has been great all season, but the 2000 Guineas winner is stepping up in trip here and that could be difficult against the top two. My lad has gears though and I'm expecting a very big run in a quality race."

Saturday Racing Tips: Two to back on a stellar day of racing

Mark Milligan looks forward to a big Saturday and recommends bets at two meetings including one at Chester. Read the column to find out what he's backing at Doncaster.

Mark says: "The key to King Ottokar appears to be easy ground and if conditions don't quicken up too much if he can prove himself a well-handicapped horse in the Restaurant 1539 Handicap (16:25).

"Charlie Fellowes' gelding posted a couple of useful efforts when not beaten too far in big handicaps at the back end of last year and could prove on a fair mark if able to run back to that level.

"He has been a bit in and out in three starts so far this year but could be in for a good autumn if the mud is flying. Any rain would be big a help but the ground is rarely rattling at Chester and the return to this quirky track could well suit (ran quite well here in a classic trial as a three-year-old)."