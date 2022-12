Shaped promisingly on hurdling debut

Switch to right-handed track to suit

Rhys Williams thinks Not A Light is overpriced at Leicester

Right-handed track to bring improvement

Leicester 13:15: Not A Light 1pt win 7/1

Not A Light showed ability in three starts for Sam Curling in Ireland and on his first start for Philip Hobbs at Chepstow last time, he made a promising hurdling debut that I'm hopeful he can build on today.

He was a bit hesitant and hampered on landing at the first hurdle and wasn't too slick at the next two hurdles. He was in midfield turning down the back straight and jumped out to the right to varying degrees at the next three hurdles. He was still in midfield in a tightly packed field turning the bend into the home straight and made a bit of progress approaching 3 out but after jumping that he looked to be hanging right when asked for his effort and he could never challenge the leaders, eventually finishing sixth.

Given he jumped and hung right under pressure, I'm expecting the switch to a right-handed track today will suit and that may cause his jumping to be slicker too. This also looks a slightly weaker race than the one he contested at Chepstow and he's likely to be fitter for that outing too.

No. 8 Not A Light (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

There is a slight concern that he may still hang right-handed under pressure which may not be ideal given it tends to be beneficial to race wide in the straight on soft ground at Leicester but the ability he showed at Chepstow and in Ireland suggests he can be competitive in a race of this quality.

He has shortened a bit in the market this morning but I still think he's overpriced given those at the front of the market hardly set a formidable standard and any 6/1 or bigger appeals.