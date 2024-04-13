- Trainer: Alastair Ralph
- Jockey: Jonathan Burke
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 103
Hereford Racing Tips: Worth a second glance
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Hereford on Sunday.
-
A Hereford Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
- Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 114
Hereford Nap - 15:32 - Back Glance From Clover
Most of these have something to prove at present but Glance From Clover has been in good order of late and holds solid claims.
He took a big step forward on his previous efforts over fences when runner-up here in January and then went one better back over this course and distance a month later, jumping straighter than he had on his previous outing to assert on the approach to three out.
Glance From Clover was still going well when coming down at the fourth last at Warwick last month, shaping as if still in form and looking like he would have been placed at worst, and it seems like he's still on a fair mark.
Hereford Next Best - 16:42 - Back Playtogetaway
Playtogetaway improved on his previous efforts to make a successful start in handicap company at Huntingdon in April and he didn't need to be fully extended to follow up at Worcester seven weeks later, scoring under a hands-and-heels ride.
He was unable to complete the hat-trick on his return to action here in January but he shaped well in third, moving smoothly for a long way and leaving the impression that he'd be better with the outing under his belt.
That was 11 weeks ago so it's possible he'll be sharper following this run, but he looks like a well-handicapped horse and should benefit from this step up in trip, so it's worth taking a chance on his fitness.
