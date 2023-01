NAP

Valirann Gold - 13:10 Hereford

Valirann Gold was transformed by front-running tactics being employed at Chepstow last week and he ran out a dominant winner, impressing with how powerfully he travelled and how accurately he jumped before asserting between the final two fences. He was well on top at the finish, passing the post with a nine-and-a-half-length advantage over the runner-up, and a 7 lb penalty should not be enough to stop him following up if in similar heart. He is effectively only 5 lb higher here as he was 2 lb out of the weights at Chepstow.

No. 4 Valirann Gold (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Harriet Brown

Jockey: Shane Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST

Supasunrise - 15:10 Hereford

Supasunrise failed to jump with fluency when fourth on his chasing debut at Market Rasen last month but he was much better in that department when successful at Huntingdon on Boxing Day. Supasunrise clearly learned plenty from the experience he gained at Market Rasen and he left that form behind at Huntingdon, finding plenty for pressure and impressing with his resolution to gain the verdict by a length and three-quarters. He remains open to further improvement in this sphere and can defy a 6 lb higher mark.