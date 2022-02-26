Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Hereford Racing Tips: Coronado Joe to take command

Jumps racing at Hereford
There's jumps racing at Hereford on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Hereford on Sunday.

"A 7 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop this lightly-raced improver..."

Coronado Joe

NAP

Coronado Joe - 16:10 Hereford

Bumper winner Coronado Joe didn't show much on his first three starts over hurdles but he took a big step forward at Fontwell three weeks ago to make a successful handicap debut. Coronado Joe registered a decisive three-and-a-half-length success at Fontwell, leading home a trio of unexposed rivals in a race that is likely to prove decent form. A 7 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop this lightly-raced improver from following up, particularly with trainer Chris Gordon in good form at present (he sent out a double at Kempton on Saturday).

NEXT BEST

Yggdrasil - 14:40 Hereford

Yggdrasil offered some encouragement over hurdles and he made a successful start over fences at Bangor in November, winning by half a length on his handicap debut. He had to settle for third when returning from three months off at Ffos Las a couple of weeks ago, but that was potentially a strong race, won by a rapid improver, and he is entitled to be sharper for the experience. Yggdrasil is a half-brother to Siruh du Lac, who reached a smart level over fences, and he remains with potential as a chaser.

EACH-WAY

Valadom - 15:10 Hereford

Valadom disappointed at Musselburgh last time but that effort is easy enough to overlook as he seemed unsuited by a change of tactics which saw him ridden with more restraint than usual. Valadom has shown his best form when allowed to stride on, making the most of his bold jumping and enthusiastic nature, and such tactics may be an advantage here given the forecast lack of other front-runners. Valadom is a 13-year-old but he showed on his penultimate start in the Veterans' Final at Sandown that he remains as enthusiastic as ever, and he might take some pegging back.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Coronado Joe @ 3.02/1 in the 16:10 at Hereford
NEXT BEST- Back Yggdrasil @ 3.55/2 in the 14:40 at Hereford
EACH-WAY Back Valadom @ 6.86/1 in the 15:10 at Hereford

