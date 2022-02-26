Hereford Racing Tips: Coronado Joe to take command

NAP

Coronado Joe - 16:10 Hereford

Bumper winner Coronado Joe didn't show much on his first three starts over hurdles but he took a big step forward at Fontwell three weeks ago to make a successful handicap debut. Coronado Joe registered a decisive three-and-a-half-length success at Fontwell, leading home a trio of unexposed rivals in a race that is likely to prove decent form. A 7 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop this lightly-raced improver from following up, particularly with trainer Chris Gordon in good form at present (he sent out a double at Kempton on Saturday).

No. 2 Coronado Joe SBK 7/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 97

NEXT BEST

Yggdrasil - 14:40 Hereford

Yggdrasil offered some encouragement over hurdles and he made a successful start over fences at Bangor in November, winning by half a length on his handicap debut. He had to settle for third when returning from three months off at Ffos Las a couple of weeks ago, but that was potentially a strong race, won by a rapid improver, and he is entitled to be sharper for the experience. Yggdrasil is a half-brother to Siruh du Lac, who reached a smart level over fences, and he remains with potential as a chaser.

No. 5 Yggdrasil (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Nick Williams

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 119

EACH-WAY

Valadom - 15:10 Hereford

Valadom disappointed at Musselburgh last time but that effort is easy enough to overlook as he seemed unsuited by a change of tactics which saw him ridden with more restraint than usual. Valadom has shown his best form when allowed to stride on, making the most of his bold jumping and enthusiastic nature, and such tactics may be an advantage here given the forecast lack of other front-runners. Valadom is a 13-year-old but he showed on his penultimate start in the Veterans' Final at Sandown that he remains as enthusiastic as ever, and he might take some pegging back.