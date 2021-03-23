- Trainer: Tristan Davidson
Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Haydock on Wednesday...
"...he is well up to winning this from a mark of 119..."
Timeform on Keep Rolling
Admittedly, it wasn't much of a handicap that Style It Out won at Ayr 11 days ago, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of her victory, making a mockery of her opening mark, always travelling fluently and quickly drawing clear when produced to lead at the second-last. She has to concede at least 6 lb to all of her rivals now back in novice company, but is clearly on the up, and needs keeping on side.
Keep Rolling is very much at the right end of the handicap judged on his debut over fences at Chepstow last month, and looks the one to side with. He is very much the type to make a better chaser, a free-going sort who didn't really pay much respect to his hurdles, and he nearly came down on his chase debut when clattering the fourth-last. Hopefully, that mistake will have learnt him plenty, and he is well up to winning this from a mark of 119 barring any notable mistakes.
Destinee Royale - 15:12 Haydock
Destinee Royale proved suited by the step up to three miles when getting off the mark for the season at Wetherby last month, staying on well in the closing stages to beat a subsequent winner by six and a half lengths. It was stamina which won her the race on the day, so this four-furlong longer trip ought to bring about even more improvement, so she's a confident selection to follow up from a 9 lb higher mark.
Smart Stat
Keep Rolling - 13:30 Haydock
£15.64 - Philip Hobbs's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)
Recommended bets
Wednesday 24 March, 1.00pm
|Fable
|Uptown Lady
|Style It Out
|Mrs Barnes
|Midnight Legacy
|Just A Whim
Wednesday 24 March, 1.30pm
|Keep Rolling
|Captain Blackpearl
|Broken Quest
|Informateur
|Glenduff
|Lair Du Vent
|Thomas Macdonagh
Wednesday 24 March, 3.12pm
|Destinee Royale
|Samuel Jackson
|Chef Doeuvre
|Seaston Spirit
|Christmas In April
|Boyhood