Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Style It Out - 13:00 Haydock

Admittedly, it wasn't much of a handicap that Style It Out won at Ayr 11 days ago, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of her victory, making a mockery of her opening mark, always travelling fluently and quickly drawing clear when produced to lead at the second-last. She has to concede at least 6 lb to all of her rivals now back in novice company, but is clearly on the up, and needs keeping on side.

No. 1 Style It Out SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Tristan Davidson

Jockey: Harry Reed

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 121

Keep Rolling - 13:30 Haydock

Keep Rolling is very much at the right end of the handicap judged on his debut over fences at Chepstow last month, and looks the one to side with. He is very much the type to make a better chaser, a free-going sort who didn't really pay much respect to his hurdles, and he nearly came down on his chase debut when clattering the fourth-last. Hopefully, that mistake will have learnt him plenty, and he is well up to winning this from a mark of 119 barring any notable mistakes.

No. 7 Keep Rolling (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 119

Destinee Royale - 15:12 Haydock

Destinee Royale proved suited by the step up to three miles when getting off the mark for the season at Wetherby last month, staying on well in the closing stages to beat a subsequent winner by six and a half lengths. It was stamina which won her the race on the day, so this four-furlong longer trip ought to bring about even more improvement, so she's a confident selection to follow up from a 9 lb higher mark.