- Trainer: Hughie Morrison
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: 84
Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Haydock on Saturday.
"...there could be even more to come from this well-bred filly..."
Timeform on Oriental Mystique
Quickthorn looked a stayer very much on the up in a pair of all-weather events last summer, winning an 11-furlong maiden and finishing a solid third in amongst some useful types in a handicap back there on his latest start. That form looks strong and Quickthorn should have even more to offer this season, still very much unexposed at this trip.
Oriental Mystique - 14:55 Haydock
Oriental Mystique was a non-runner at Goodwood on Thursday evening in favour of taking up this engagement and, even though she failed to get her head in front last season, she showed useful form to finish placed in pattern company. Oriental Mystique finished a close-up third in a listed event at Goodwood on her return and there could be even more to come from this well-bred filly who is now partnered by Oisin Murphy.
Little to separate the majority of these on the figures, but the vote goes to With Thanks. She stays in training as a lightly-raced, but progressive four-year-old filly and she relished testing ground when winning a Group 3 at Naas on her final start last season. The way she forged clear that day suggests she should have even more to offer.
Smart Stat
With Thanks - 15:30 Haydock
25% - William Haggas's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK since the start of the 2017 season
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Haydock 29th May (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 29 May, 1.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Master The Stars
|Quickthorn
|Midrarr
|Labeebb
|Mark of Gold
|Doubling Dice
Haydock 29th May (1m4f Grp 3)Show Hide
Saturday 29 May, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cabaletta
|La Lune
|Oriental Mystique
|Salsada
|Wait For The Lord
|National Treasure
Haydock 29th May (7f Grp 3)Show Hide
Saturday 29 May, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Toro Strike
|With Thanks
|Safe Voyage
|River Nymph
|Glorious Journey
|Kinross
|Njord
|Brad The Brief
|Queen Jo Jo