Haydock Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Haydock
Timeform bring you three to back at Haydock on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Haydock on Saturday.

"...there could be even more to come from this well-bred filly..."

Timeform on Oriental Mystique

Quickthorn - 13:15 Haydock

Quickthorn looked a stayer very much on the up in a pair of all-weather events last summer, winning an 11-furlong maiden and finishing a solid third in amongst some useful types in a handicap back there on his latest start. That form looks strong and Quickthorn should have even more to offer this season, still very much unexposed at this trip.

Oriental Mystique - 14:55 Haydock

Oriental Mystique was a non-runner at Goodwood on Thursday evening in favour of taking up this engagement and, even though she failed to get her head in front last season, she showed useful form to finish placed in pattern company. Oriental Mystique finished a close-up third in a listed event at Goodwood on her return and there could be even more to come from this well-bred filly who is now partnered by Oisin Murphy.

With Thanks - 15:30 Haydock

Little to separate the majority of these on the figures, but the vote goes to With Thanks. She stays in training as a lightly-raced, but progressive four-year-old filly and she relished testing ground when winning a Group 3 at Naas on her final start last season. The way she forged clear that day suggests she should have even more to offer.


Smart Stat

With Thanks - 15:30 Haydock

25% - William Haggas's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Quickthorn @ 4.03/1 in the 13:15 at Haydock
Back Oriental Mystique @ 3.7511/4 in the 14:55 at Haydock
Back With Thanks @ 4.57/2 in the 15:30 at Haydock

