NAP

Dal Mallart - 17:33 Haydock

Dal Mallart is a well-bred filly - she's a half-sister to the very smart stayer Dal Harraild - and she has shown run-by-run improvement this season on Timeform's figures. Dal Mallart got off the mark at Bath on her penultimate outing and then produced an even better effort in defeat when third at Nottingham last time in a race that looked like decent form for the grade. She has edged up only 1 lb in the weights for that promising display and remains open to further improvement, so she holds strong claims here.

No. 2 (1) Dal Mallart SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST

True Jem - 19:08 Haydock

True Jem raised her game when landing a Goodwood handicap by a length and three-quarters a few weeks ago, producing a career-best effort on Timeform's figures. True Jem has gone up 5 lb in the weights for that decisive success but she may have got away lightly, so well has the form worked out. The second and third have both won since, and True Jem can emulate them.