A Haydock NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Haydock Nap - 13:30 - Back Famous Bridge

No. 3 Famous Bridge (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 135

Famous Bridge progressed well over fences last season and he shaped well on his return over an inadequote two and a half miles at Ayr.

He had clearly come on a fair bit for the run when winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests in a handicap over course and distance last month from the reopposing Credo.

Famous Bridge looks a staying chaser that is going places and he is expected to take a 6 lb rise in the weights in his stride.

Haydock Next Best - 14:05 - Back Bois Guillbert

No. 4 Bois Guillbert (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 121

Bois Guillbert won two of his three starts over hurdles last season and he picked up from where he left off when making a winning return and handicap debut at Kelso in October.

He did so despite still looking rough around the edges and he ran creditably up in grade at Cheltenham last time and that form is working out well.

Bois Guillbert should have even more to offer back in a handicap from a 5 lb higher mark and has a leading chance.