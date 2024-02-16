Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Haydock Racing Tips: Cuthbert Dibble to deliver again

Horse racing at Haydock
Haydock stages a jumps card on Saturday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Haydock on Saturday.

  • A Haydock Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Haydock Nap - 15:50 - Back Cuthbert Dibble

    Cuthbert Dibble showed plenty of promise in novice hurdles last season, winning on a couple of occasions, and he proved better than ever when making a winning return at Chepstow a couple of weeks ago.

    Cuthbert Dibble was strong in the market on his belated reappearance and his supporters wouldn't have had many anxious moments as the six-year-old was never far away and quickly had his rivals under pressure after leading on the approach to the third-last.

    The way Cuthbert Dibble kept powering on in that two-and-a-half miler, ultimately passing the post 12 lengths clear, suggests that the step up in trip to three miles won't prove an issue, and this unexposed sort still looks fairly treated following an 8 lb rise in the weights.

    Back Cuthbert Dibble @ 2/13.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

    Haydock Next Best - 13:37 - Back Zhiguli

    Zhiguli was disappointing when pulled up on his penultimate start at Ascot and, while he ran better, was readily brushed aside in a two-runner event at Fontwell in December.

    He's been cut some slack by the handicapper, however, and is now 2 lb below the mark he defied at Sandown 11 months ago. He returns from a two-month break with trainer Gary Moore among the winners, while the application of cheekpieces offers further hope that he might be able to bounce back.

    Conditions will be testing at Haydock but that won't be an issue for Zhiguli who has done his winning with plenty of cut in the ground and also stays further than this intermediate trip.

    Back Zhiguli @ 7/24.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Haydock 17th Feb (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 17 February, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cuthbert Dibble
Punta Del Este
Yes Day
Lord Snootie
Our Sam
Jai Froid
Ilovethenightlife
Castle Rushen
Foillan
Schalke
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs 5/1 Ahoy Senor in Betfair Ascot Chase

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/1 Snipe to relish Haydock Grand National Trial test

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Track and trip ideal for Pic D'Orhy ahead of Betfair Ascot Chase

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Big chance for Lantry Lady at Gowran on Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Make an appointment with Doctor for Dundalk 100/1 double

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is going back to the well with Morse at Dundalk

More Horse Racing Tips