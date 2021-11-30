To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Haydock Racing Tips: Bridge can beat his rivals

Horse racing at Haydock
The pick of the action at Wednesday comes from Haydock

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Haydock on Wednesday.

NAP

O'Hanrahan Bridge - 12:40 Haydock

O'Hanrahan Bridge has slipped to 5 lb below his last winning mark but he took a big step back in the right direction when finishing third at Southwell last week. O'Hanrahan Bridge was ridden with patience which proved to be a disadvantage in a race that developed into a dash, but he did some good late work to get to within three-quarters of a length of the winner, and he is able to race off the same mark here. He can cash in on a lenient mark.

NEXT BEST

Aso - 14:50 Haydock

Aso may not be the force of old - he was runner-up in the 2019 Ryanair Chase - but he usually competes in much tougher events than this and can make the most of a good opportunity. Aso was taken off his feet in the Paddy Power Gold Cup on his reappearance but he will be suited by stepping up in trip here and tackling softer ground, while the handicapper has also taken a big chance by dropping him 6 lb. Trainer Venetia Williams has her string in superb order and Aso looks to have plenty in his favour in this veterans' event.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back O'Hanrahan Bridge @ 4.03/1 in the 12:40 at Haydock
NEXT BEST - Back Aso @ 4.03/1 in the 14:50 at Haydock

Haydock 1st Dec (3m Hcap Hrd)

Wednesday 1 December, 12.40pm

Ohanrahan Bridge
Macho Mover
Seymour Sox
Niceandeasy
Storm Lorenzo
One Fer Mamma
Hurricane Dylan
The Wise Traveller
Mauritian Bolt
Sutton Manor
Haydock 1st Dec (3m1f Hcap Chs)

Wednesday 1 December, 2.50pm

Blaklion
Aso
Ami Desbois
Up Helly Aa King
Lake View Lad
Dashing Perk
Psychedelic Rock
Tinkers Hill Tommy
Sharp Response
Smooth Stepper
Prime Venture
Late Romantic
