- Trainer: Donald McCain
- Jockey: Theo Gillard
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 110
Haydock Racing Tips: Bridge can beat his rivals
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Haydock on Wednesday.
NAP
O'Hanrahan Bridge - 12:40 Haydock
O'Hanrahan Bridge has slipped to 5 lb below his last winning mark but he took a big step back in the right direction when finishing third at Southwell last week. O'Hanrahan Bridge was ridden with patience which proved to be a disadvantage in a race that developed into a dash, but he did some good late work to get to within three-quarters of a length of the winner, and he is able to race off the same mark here. He can cash in on a lenient mark.
NEXT BEST
Aso may not be the force of old - he was runner-up in the 2019 Ryanair Chase - but he usually competes in much tougher events than this and can make the most of a good opportunity. Aso was taken off his feet in the Paddy Power Gold Cup on his reappearance but he will be suited by stepping up in trip here and tackling softer ground, while the handicapper has also taken a big chance by dropping him 6 lb. Trainer Venetia Williams has her string in superb order and Aso looks to have plenty in his favour in this veterans' event.
Recommended bets
