Haydock Racing Tips: A Plus Tard too good for rivals

NAP

Strictlyadancer - 15:35 Haydock

Strictlyadancer is a thriving chaser and can defy a 7 lb rise in the weights to complete the hat-trick. Strictlyadancer impressed with how he went through the race at Cheltenham last time and he always looked to be finding enough after jumping into the lead at the third-last. He had also won with a bit in hand over the same course and distance on his return and is clearly a horse on the up.

No. 7 Strictlyadancer (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 122

NEXT BEST

A Plus Tard - 15:00 Haydock

A Plus Tard developed into a top-class staying chaser last season, proving his stamina for three miles when getting up close home in the Savills Chase before putting up an even better effort to finish runner-up to stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. A Plus Tard is 8 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and should prove a cut above.

No. 1 A Plus Tard (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 172

Each-Way

Flight Deck - 14:25 Haydock

Flight Deck always looked to be doing enough when scoring narrowly at Wetherby last month and this progressive type can defy a 3 lb rise in the weights. Flight Deck wasn't all out to win at Wetherby and the form of that race has since been boosted by the runner-up who won at Market Rasen on Thursday. He remains relatively unexposed as a stayer and could be ahead of his mark.