Haydock Racing Tips: A Plus Tard too good for rivals

Haydock racecourse
The Betfair Chase is the feature race at Haydock on Saturday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Haydock on Saturday.

NAP

Strictlyadancer - 15:35 Haydock

Strictlyadancer is a thriving chaser and can defy a 7 lb rise in the weights to complete the hat-trick. Strictlyadancer impressed with how he went through the race at Cheltenham last time and he always looked to be finding enough after jumping into the lead at the third-last. He had also won with a bit in hand over the same course and distance on his return and is clearly a horse on the up.

NEXT BEST

A Plus Tard - 15:00 Haydock

A Plus Tard developed into a top-class staying chaser last season, proving his stamina for three miles when getting up close home in the Savills Chase before putting up an even better effort to finish runner-up to stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. A Plus Tard is 8 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and should prove a cut above.

Each-Way

Flight Deck - 14:25 Haydock

Flight Deck always looked to be doing enough when scoring narrowly at Wetherby last month and this progressive type can defy a 3 lb rise in the weights. Flight Deck wasn't all out to win at Wetherby and the form of that race has since been boosted by the runner-up who won at Market Rasen on Thursday. He remains relatively unexposed as a stayer and could be ahead of his mark.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Strictlyadancer @ 2.68/5 in the 15:35 at Haydock
NEXT BEST - Back A Plus Tard @ 2.56/4 in the 15:00 at Haydock
EACH WAY - Back Flight Deck @ 8.07/1 in the 14:25 at Haydock

Bet slip

Close

