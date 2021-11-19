- Trainer: Christian Williams
- Jockey: Jack Tudor
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 5lbs
- OR: 122
Haydock Racing Tips: A Plus Tard too good for rivals
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Haydock on Saturday.
NAP
Strictlyadancer - 15:35 Haydock
Strictlyadancer is a thriving chaser and can defy a 7 lb rise in the weights to complete the hat-trick. Strictlyadancer impressed with how he went through the race at Cheltenham last time and he always looked to be finding enough after jumping into the lead at the third-last. He had also won with a bit in hand over the same course and distance on his return and is clearly a horse on the up.
NEXT BEST
A Plus Tard developed into a top-class staying chaser last season, proving his stamina for three miles when getting up close home in the Savills Chase before putting up an even better effort to finish runner-up to stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. A Plus Tard is 8 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and should prove a cut above.
Each-Way
Flight Deck always looked to be doing enough when scoring narrowly at Wetherby last month and this progressive type can defy a 3 lb rise in the weights. Flight Deck wasn't all out to win at Wetherby and the form of that race has since been boosted by the runner-up who won at Market Rasen on Thursday. He remains relatively unexposed as a stayer and could be ahead of his mark.
