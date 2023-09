A Hamilton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Hamilton Nap - 16:05 - Back Sacred Falls

No. 4 (7) Sacred Falls (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Katie Scott

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

Sacred Falls suffered a short price defeat in a five-furlong novice at Musselburgh last week, failing to meet expectations on her first attempt at the minimum trip, but she had shaped really well when runner-up on her handicap debut over this course and distance prior to that.

Sacred Falls moved through that contest like the best horse at the weights, leading on the bridle over a furlong out but collared in the final strides. She is only 1 lb higher in the weights here and, given her lightly-raced profile, is worth another chance to build on that promising effort.

Hamilton Next Best - 15:30 - Back Detective

No. 1 (5) Detective SBK 7/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Dianne Sayer

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 78

Detective is on a losing run of 11 that stretches back to August of last year but he has produced some good efforts in defeat this term, including at Carlisle last time when he ran on well into second in a handicap that has proved to be strong form for the grade.

The winner and fourth both won next time out and the third was only narrowly denied, so Detective is clearly on a competitive mark after edging up only 1 lb.

He remains 1 lb below his last winning mark and can launch a bold bid at a venue where he has gone well before - he won here last season and was a close-up third in July.