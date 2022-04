NAP

Cubana Habana - 16:21 Hamilton

Cubana Habana shaped with plenty of promise when third on his debut at Thirsk a few weeks ago and he should be difficult to beat if making the anticipated improvement. Cubana Habana showed his inexperience on debut, breaking slowly. That resulted in him being disadvantaged by being held-up in a steadily-run race, but he caught the eye with the headway he made in the straight, finishing with a flourish to get within a length of the winner, clocking a notable closing sectional. He ought to be more streetwise with that experience so can take a big step forward and get off the mark.

No. 3 (4) Cubana Habana (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Forza Orta - 14:05 Hamilton

Forza Orta put up a career-best effort when a close-up third at Thirsk on his return a few weeks ago, and the form of that contest received a boost on Saturday when the runner-up, Contact, registered an authoritative success at Newmarket. Forza Orta, a neck behind Contact at Thirsk, did well to pull three and a half lengths clear of the fourth in a race run at a modest gallop, and he looks well handicapped able to run off the same mark here. He is entitled to be sharper with that reappearance run under his belt and is still lightly raced over middle-distances, so there are reasons to think he might progress again.